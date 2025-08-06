How to watch The Pickup: stream the new Eddie Murphy comedy-action movie online or on TV

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson star in the new action-comedy movie The Pickup but it won't be releasing in cinemas; instead, it comes straight to streaming and we'll help you find out how to watch it.

The Pickup is about two armored truck drivers, played by Murphy and Davidson, who find their task complicated when they're ambushed by a load of criminals. But these bandits don't just want money, and the drivers are pulled into a scheme that puts them in danger at every corner.

Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria also star in the movie, which was directed by Fantastic Four and Ride Along's Tim Story.

If this sounds like a fun movie night watch, here's how to watch The Pickup when it comes out.

How to watch The Pickup

If you want to watch The Pickup, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, because the movie is set to land exclusively on Prime Video around the world.

Prime Video is one of the many facets of an Amazon Prime subscription, though in some countries there's a way to sign up just for the video streaming service instead of the whole package.

Generally, though, you need Amazon Prime. This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

The movie clocks in at an hour and 34 minutes, so it's not too long.

How to watch The Pickup for free

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon accont.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.

How to watch The Pickup everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Pickup or other things via your home streaming service, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!