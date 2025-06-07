Under-the-radar crime thriller Neighborhood Watch premieres on AMC+ this weekend

We love an unexpected screen duo, so we were pleasantly surprised and suitably excited to hear that Jeffrey Dean Morgan (ye of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Grey's Anatomy and Destination X) and Jack Quaid (ye of Companion, Novocaine and Meg Ryan's womb) would be buddying up for a new crime thriller. The under-the-radar newcomer Neighborhood Watch hit theaters back in late April but has officially made its way onto streaming this weekend and is available to watch on AMC+ as of June 6.

The two actors both previously worked on the Prime Video superhero series "The Boys," as well as the 2018 monster action flick Rampage, though they have way more onscreen interaction in this Duncan Skiles-directed, Sean Farley-penned new thriller.

Quaid plays Simon McNally, a paranoid schizophrenic young man who believes that he's witnessed a woman being assaulted and forced into a van by a mysterious man. When law enforcement fails to believe Simon's claims, he desperately seeks out the help of his neighbor Ed Deerman (Morgan), a bitter and reluctantly retired campus security guard. Together, the unlikely pair races to track down the abductor and locate the missing woman.

Along with Morgan and Quaid, the 92-minute flick also stars Malin Akerman as DeeDee McNally, Simon's older sister, as well as Cecile Cubiló, as a detective working on the abduction case.

Though it only has a 69% overall approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Neighborhood Watch did generate favorable reviews from several critics. Dennis Harvey of Variety wrote: "The narrative moves along at an engaging clip, and there's a pleasing emotional payoff to the way things ultimately come together in Farley's screenplay." And Jason Delgado of Film Threat gave the film a score of 8 out of 10, writing, "There's a certain comfort in a movie delivering what you expect out of it. If you're intrigued by watching Jack Quaid and Jeffrey Dean Morgan come together to solve a mystery, then Neighborhood Watch will not disappoint."

To stream Neighborhood Watch at home, you're going to need access to AMC+. Currently, AMC+ has two primary monthly subscription options: $6.99 for the ad-supported plan and $9.99 for the commercial-free plan. Additionally, there's an annual ad-free plan at $95.88.

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH Trailer (2025) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jack Quaid - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer above before tuning into Neighborhood Watch this weekend on AMC+.