Ride with Norman Reedus season 7: release date, guests, trailer and everything we know

Ride with Norman Reedus isn't just a travel show. Reedus, an OG member of The Walking Dead, brings his famous friends along for bike rides in some of the most scenic places in the world in Ride with Norman Reedus season 7, which will air in tandem with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3.

In previous seasons, Reedus was joined by his friends from the TWD Universe, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride and Steven Yeun. He was also joined by other famous friends like Keanu Reeves, Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Josh Brolin and Dylan McDermott.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, AMC announced that Ride was coming back for a seventh season and there's an exciting new mix of guests joining Reedus on his adventures, including several TWD alum.

Who else is joining Reedus for a ride this time around? Here's everything we know about Ride with Norman Reedus season 7.

The season premiere of Ride with Norman Reedus season 7 is Sunday, September 14, at approximately 10 pm ET/PT on AMC, or immediately following The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3's second episode at 9 pm ET/PT.

As of this writing, there's no premiere date set for either show in the UK, but as soon as we learn anything, we'll have that information for you right here.

AMC is the home for Ride with Norman Reedus and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don't have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes early.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 7 premise

Here's the official plot of Ride with Norman Reedus season 7 from AMC:

"Ride follows motorcycle enthusiast Reedus as he embarks on epic road trips around the world and each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road."

Ride with Norman Reedus season 7 guests

Norman Reedus has enjoyed a very prolific career. Prior to starring as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, he was known for his roles in The Boondock Saints and 8MM, and over the years, he's done everything from video games, namely Death Stranding, to Lady Gaga's iconic "Judas" music video. His time in the industry has allowed him to get to know a number of other big names who are going to serve as guests on the show.

Guests this season include Robert Patrick (Tulsa King; Peacemaker), Kim Coates (The Walking Dead: Dead City; Sons of Anarchy) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds), with special appearances by The Walking Dead's Scott M. Gimple, Melissa McBride and Greg Nicotero.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 7 trailer

There's no trailer for Ride with Norman Reedus season 7 just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you below.