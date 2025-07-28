The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

On the heels of wrapping up their adventure in France in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon —The Book of Carol, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) are taking a road trip to Spain as they fight to get back home to their loved ones.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, AMC announced that Daryl Dixon will end with a fourth and final season, giving the show a chance to wrap up its Spanish adventure with a final supersized eight-episode season.

Here's everything we know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres Sunday, September 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and will be available to stream on AMC Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is an AMC original series. AMC is the home for all shows in The Walking Dead Universe and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premise

Here's the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 from AMC:

"Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 cast

Melissa McBride in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Image credit: AMC)

Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints) and Melissa McBride (The Mist) have been part of The Walking Dead since its premiere in 2010. McBride made an appearance in the Fear the Walking Dead season 4 premiere, making her one of the few TWD actors to appear in multiple series of the franchise.

Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay join as series regulars in season three. Additional cast includes Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín and Stephen Merchant

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 trailer

The first trailer for the new season premiered in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Take a look below: