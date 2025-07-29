Eternity: trailer, cast and everything we know about the Elizabeth Olsen movie

Who do you want to spend eternity with? That is the question at the heart of the new comedy, drama, fantasy, romance A24 movie starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Turner and Callum Turner, aptly titled Eternity.

This is another 2025 new movie from fan-favorite studio A24. Already in 2025, they’ve released movies that include Parthenope, Warfare, Friendship, Materialists, Eddington and more, with Highest 2 Lowest, The Smashing Machine, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and Marty Supreme also on the docket for this year.

But if you want to know more about Eternity, then read on as we answer many of your biggest questions directly below.

We don’t have a specific release date for Eternity at this time, but press materials shared by A24 indicate that the movie will be released in November. That gives us the options of November 7, November 14, November 21 and November 28 (possible chance they go with November 26, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in the US).

Eternity joins a very busy slate of movies coming out in November, which include Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love, Glen Powell’s The Running Man, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Wicked: For Good.

Eternity cast

Olsen, Teller and Turner lead Eternity, as the characters in an afterlife love triangle. Eternity marks both Olsen and Teller’s second notable movies of 2025 (The Assessment for Olsen, The Gorge for Teller), while Turner was most recently seen in the Apple TV Plus series Masters of the Air.

Joining the trio in the Eternity cast are Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers, Only Murders in the Building), John Early (Search Party, The Great North) and Olga Merediz (In the Heights, Blockbuster).

Eternity plot

From an original script co-written by Patrick Cunnane and David Freyne, here is the official synopsis for Eternity:

“In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Olsen) is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.”

Eternity trailer

Watch the Eternity trailer right here:

Eternity | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Eternity director

In addition to co-writing the script, David Freyne also directs Eternity. Freyne has two previous under-the-radar movies, The Cured (2017) and Dating Amber (2020).