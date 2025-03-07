The Assessment: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Elizabeth Olsen sci-fi movie

Nobody likes taking tests, but the one that serves as the main plot of The Assessment might be bad on a whole other level, but resulting in an intriguing 2025 new movie for audiences to enjoy.

Strange sci-fi stories are something that each of the three stars of The Assessment has some experience with, but this original script, which also serves as the feature directing debut for a music video veteran, might take the cake, as evidenced by some of the buzz that it is drawing.

Get more details on that and everything else you need to know about The Assessment directly below.

The Assessment is coming exclusively to US movie theaters on March 21. It is expected to begin as a limited release, expanding to additional markets in subsequent weeks.

At this time, we don’t have any information on a UK release date for the movie.

The Assessment cast

Alicia Vikander in The Assessment (Image credit: Magnus Jønck/Magnolia Pictures)

Elizabeth Olsen, Himesh Patel and Alicia Vikander star in The Assessment as the three main characters — hopeful parents Mia and Aaryan (Olsen and Patel) and their assessor, Virginia (Vikander).

Olsen is best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and WandaVision, but she is also no stranger to indie movies like this, having starred in Martha Marcy May Marlene, Wind River and, most recently, His Three Daughters.

Patel got his start on the UK soap EastEnders, parlaying that into his breakout role in the movie Yesterday. Other notable credits for him include Tenet, Don’t Look Up, Station Eleven, Enola Holmes 2 and Greedy People.

Vikander is an Oscar winner for The Danish Girl. She has also starred in acclaimed and fan-favorite movies Ex Machina, The Man from UNCLE, The Green Knight, as well as the TV show Irma Vep.

Helping round things out as part of The Assessment supporting cast are Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicholas Pinnock (The Book of Clarence), Charlotte Ritchie (BBC’s Ghosts) and Leah Harvey (A Gentleman in Moscow).

The Assessment plot

From an original script by Nell Garfath Cox & Dave Thomas (officially credited as Mrs. & Mr. Thomas for the movie) as well as John Donnelly, here is a quick synopsis of The Assessment:

“In the near future where parenthood is strictly controlled, a couple's seven-day assessment for the right to have a child unravels into a psychological nightmare, forcing them to question the very foundations of their society and what it truly means to be human.”

The Assessment trailer

Watch the official trailer for The Assessment right here:

The Assessment - Official Trailer - Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

The Assessment reviews

The Assessment had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where a number of critics gave their first impressions on the movie. From those, The Assessment earned a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as of March 7.

The Assessment director

Fleur Fortuné (Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Fleur Fortuné made her feature movie directorial debut with The Assessment. Fortuné has plenty of experience, however, in the world of music videos (a path that many big-name directors took, including David Fincher).

Some of the music videos that she has directed have been for artists like M83, Drake and Travis Scott.

She has also directed a handful of short films.

The Assessment behind the scenes

The Assessment is a production from Magnolia Pictures, Number 9 Films, ShivHans Pictures, Tiki Tane Pictures, augenschein Filmproduktion and Project Infinity.

The movie is produced by Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen, Shivani Rawat, Julie Goldstein, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Grant S. Johnson.