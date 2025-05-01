Sorry, Baby: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Every year delivers a handful of notable first-time filmmakers, and Eva Victor appears to be one of them with their debut movie Sorry, Baby. The 2025 new movie premiered back at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and quickly became one of the breakout movies of the fest, including taking home its top prize for screenwriting.

Now, Sorry, Baby is coming to audiences everywhere to check out. It is being delivered to audiences by A24, who has experience with notable feature directing debuts (Past Lives, Janet Planet, Problemista and Causeway just in the last couple of years). But what else do you need to know about Sorry, Baby?

Sorry, Baby is going to premiere in limited movie theaters (most likely Los Angeles and New York) on June 27 before it expands wide across the US on July 18.

The movie was recently picked up for UK distribution, but a release date has not been announced at this time.

Sorry, Baby will be an alternative option at the movie theaters if you need a break from the slate of blockbuster movies coming out.

Sorry, Baby cast

Eva Victor is pulling triple duty on Sorry, Baby, as she writes, directs and stars. While they are a new filmmaker, Victor has worked as an actor for many years, with some of their notable credits including on the Showtime series Billions and Super Pumped.

Also starring in Sorry, Baby are Naomi Ackie (Mickey 17, Blink Twice), Lucas Hedges (Shirley, Manchester by the Sea), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, Fargo), Louis Cancelmi (Killers of the Flower Moon, Billions) and Kelly McCormack (Another Simple Favor, A League of Their Own).

Sorry, Baby plot

Here is the official synopsis for Sorry, Baby:

“Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on - for everyone around her, at least.”

The press notes from A24 elaborate on that a bit, writing, "Sorry, Baby is a tale of quietly powerful triumph, of seizing back your footing after the ground is yanked out from under you. This unabashedly frank portrait of how a person learns to live with a thing that you can’t actually get over is also often surprisingly, transcendently funny.”

Sorry, Baby trailer

You can watch the trailer for Sorry, Baby directly below:

Sorry, Baby | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Sorry, Baby reviews

The critical consensus on Sorry, Baby as of May 1 is very strong, as the movie has an impressive 95% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many calling Victor a “formidable talent.”

Sorry, Baby director

Victor’s only directing credit prior to Sorry, Baby was the TV series Eva vs Anxiety. As A24 details in the movie’s press notes, Victor hadn’t really imagined writing or directing their own movie, but during the lockdown of the pandemic she began writing and quickly found that she needed to tell this story of Agnes.

In addition to being recognized for their screenwriting, Victor’s director has been recognized by another major film festival, as Sorry, Baby was selected for the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

Sorry, Baby behind the scenes

Production companies for Sorry, Baby include Tango Entertainment, High Frequency Entertainment, Big Beach and PASTEL, while also making the movie in association with Charades Case Study Films and AF Films. A24 acquired the movie’s distribution rights out of Sundance.

Producers on the movie are Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak and Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins.

The movie was shot over the course of three weeks in Massachusetts. The crew is predominantly female, including Mia Cioffi Henry as the cinematographer.