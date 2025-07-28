Murder in a Small Town season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

Whoever said small town living was quiet? That certainly wasn’t the case for Karl Alberg in Murder in a Small Town, as the police detective moved to the coastal town of Gibsons from the big city only to discover that there are plenty of investigations to keep him busy. And there’s more on the way as Murder in a Small Town season 2 is on its way.

Murder in a Small town is based on the Karl Alberg books series by L.R. Wright, with Ian Weir serving as the showrunner on the series. Season 2 is going to expand Alberg’s scope and introduce him to a range of new and intriguing characters/suspects.

Read on for everything you need to know about Murder in a Small Town season 2.

Fox is debuting Murder in a Small Town season 2 on Tuesday, September 23, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The crime drama will share the Tuesday night primetime spotlight on Fox with the hit medical drama Doc.

Season 1 on Murder in a Small Town featured eight episodes, but it looks like season 2 is upping that number, with 10 episodes expected as part of the second season.

In order to watch Murder in a Small Town season 2 you need to have access to your local Fox station. That’s available through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also catch up with the show on-demand, as all of the latest episodes of Murder in a Small Town stream on Hulu the day after they air on Fox.

Murder in a Small Town season 2 cast

Rossif Sutherland returns to lead Murder in a Small Town as Karl Alberg. Sutherland is the son of legendary actor Donald Sutherland (who at one point was looking to produce an adaptation of L.R. Wright’s Alberg series). Among Rossif Sutherland’s notable credits are Three Pines and The Handsmaid’s Tale.

Starring opposite Sutherland is Kristin Kreuk as the town librarian Cassandra Lee, who forms a bond with Karl. Kreuk is best known from her time on Smallville, with other notable credits including Beauty and the Beast, Burden of Truth and Reacher.

A notable new addition to the Murder in a Small Town cast is Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (Pollock, Mystic River, The Morning Show). Harden is set to play Mayor Christie Holman, a consummate political operator that also happens to be a doctor and a beloved member of the community.

Others from season 1 that are slated to come back are Aaron Douglas as Sid Sokolowski, Savonna Spracklin as Isabella Harbud, Mya Lowe as Edwina Yen and Dakota Guppy as Holly Alberg.

Murder in a Small Town season 2 plot

Get a sense of what’s to come in Murder in a Small Town season 2 with an official description of the season from Fox:

“In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands and he will have to contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker; and many more.”

Murder in a Small Town season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Murder in a Small Town season 2 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.