Our Fault — cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the Spanish Prime Video movie
Our Fault is Prime Video's final movie adaptation of the Spanish Culpable book series.
Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) is the third instalment to Prime Video's smash hit adaptation of the Spanish Culpable book trilogy by Mercedes Ron.
After watching Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick's (Gabriel Guevara) forbidden romance play out in My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), their love story is now coming to an epic end in the third and final film, Our Fault.
The romantic drama became Prime Video’s most popular International Original and even birthed a British remake with My Fault: London. Now, the highly anticipated Spanish Original film will bring Ron’s bestselling Culpable series to life for the last time with new love interests and a stunning wedding.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video film Our Fault…
Our Fault release date
There is no confirmed release date yet, but Our Fault is set to premiere on Prime Video in October 2025.
Our Fault cast
Nicole Wallace (Skam España) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy) return as the beloved couple Noah and Nick, alongside the returning cast of:
- Marta Hazas as Rafaella
- Iván Sánchez as William
- Víctor Varona as Lion
- Eva Ruiz as Jenna
- Goya Toledo as Anabel
- Gabriela Andrada as Sofia
- Álex Béjar as Briar
- Javier Morgade Michael
- Felipe Londoño as Luca
Also joining the cast is newcomer Fran Morcillo (Money Heist), who plays the role of Simon in the upcoming film.
Our Fault plot
Jenna and Lion's wedding paves the way for Nick and Noah's emotional first reunion. Meanwhile, Our Fault also introduces new lovers that will shape the saga's conclusion.
The official synopsis reads: "Jenna and Lion's wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them.
"He, now heir to his grandfather's business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?"
Our Fault trailer
You can watch the Our Fault teaser below, which has become the most-watched trailer ever of any original streaming film, with more than 163 million views.
In the teaser, things are hostile between Nick and Noah as he ignores her at an event and while driving his car. However they soon share a tender moment when he gently grips onto her arm.
