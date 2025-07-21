Will Trent season 4: everything we know about the series

Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) has proven to be brilliant, solving cases and wowing viewers in the process, and he'll be back on the job in Will Trent season 4.

The Georgian detective once again leads ABC's midseason programming, along with the brand-new season of The Rookie. We just hope that like the previous Will Trent season 3, the longer wait will be worth it.

Here's everything we know about Will Trent season 4.

An exact premiere date for Will Trent season 4 has not yet been announced. However, we do know the new season debuts sometime in 2026. Once we know more information, we'll pass along the update.

Will Trent is an ABC original series and new episodes air live on the network in the US. For those who have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. In case you're someone who prefers to watch content on-demand, episodes become available on Hulu to stream the day after they air live on ABC.

In the UK, season 4 episodes are expected to stream on Disney Plus.

Will Trent season 4 cast

Jack McLaughlin and Ramón Rodriguez in Will Trent (Image credit: Disney/Wilford Harewood)

As of publication, no major casting news has been announced. With that being said, Ramón Rodríguez is expected to return as Will Trent. This is arguably Rodríguez's most prominent role, but he's also been seen in Lullaby, The Affair, The Defenders and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Also expected to return is Erika Christensen. Many TV watchers will recognize Christensen from her days as Julia in Parenthood. She's also starred in Clover, Ten Days in the Valley and Cheaper By the Dozen.

We also anticipate that Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), Sonja Sohn (The Chi) and Gina Rodriguez (Players) are returning to the series for season 4.

WIll Trent plot

Check out the official synopsis for the overall series:

"Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."

WIll Trent season 4 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer for season 4. Once one becomes available, we'll place it here.