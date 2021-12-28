‘This is Us’ season 6: Premiere, trailer and everything we know about the final season

This Is Us, NBC’s popular drama and fan tear-jerker, is heading into its sixth and final season. Any additional weeping you may hear is probably coming from NBC, as This Is Us has been both a critical and ratings darling for the network, but as they say, all good things must come to an end.

This Is Us, created by Dan Fogleman, debuted in 2016, telling the story of the Pearson family, following the lives of three adult siblings as well as using flashbacks to tell the story of their parents. The show has been known for its gut-punching emotional moments and there are almost certainly more in store for season 6.

Here is everything we know about This Is Us season 6.

(Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

This Is Us season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the day and time slot that it has occupied since it debuted in 2016.

The show has some new lead-ins this year, as NBC is going to air two new comedies, American Auto and Grand Crew, at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively. NBC’s Tuesday lineup will wrap up with New Amsterdam at 10 p.m.

This Is Us fans should note that the show will go on a two-week hiatus in February, as NBC is broadcasting the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 4 and will continue through Feb. 20. This Is Us will return on Tuesdays on Feb. 22.

‘This Is Us’ season 6 trailer

NBC has given fans their first look at This Is Us season 6 with a trailer, but first it recalls some of the most emotional moments from the show’s first five seasons. Give it a watch below.

‘This Is Us’ season 6 cast

The Pearson family is ready for more one go around, as all of the main cast of This Is Us is returning for the final season. This includes Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin and Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown as Randall. Regulars Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) and Chris Sullivan (Toby) also haven’t gone anywhere. Other season 6 cast members include Jon Huertas, Chris Geere, Caitlin Thompson, Lyric Ross and Asante Blackk.

Here is a reminder who everyone is playing:

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown in 'This Is Us' (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia - Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore - Rebecca Pearson

Chrissy Metz - Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley - Kevin Pearson

Sterling K. Brown - Randall Pearson

Susan Kelechi Watson - Beth Pearson

Chris Sullivan - Toby Damon

Jon Huertas - Miguel Rivas

Lyric Ross - Deja Pearson

Caitlin Thompson - Madison Simmons

Asante Blackk - Malik Hodges

Chris Geere - Phillip

Chris Geere and Chrissy Metz in 'This Is Us' (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

‘This Is Us’ season 5 recap

SPOILER ALERT for This Is Us season 5.

The main plot point of This Is Us season 5 revolved around Kevin and Madison’s relationship, which saw Kevin propose to her after revealing to the family that she is pregnant. However, in the finale, Madison has her doubts if Kevin truly loves her or is marrying her more of a sense of responsibility. After confronting him on their wedding day, Kevin reveals that while he loves the family they are creating, he is not in love with her. To help him cope, Rebecca suggests Kevin work to build the cabin that the Pearson family has always wanted.

Elsewhere, Kate and Toby have been having their own difficulties. With Toby unemployed, Kate is tasked with being the lone financial support for the family with her teaching job. It is there that she meets Phillip, who she forms a connection with. At the end of the season, Toby reveals that he has found a job but that it will require him to be in San Francisco for part of the week. Kate initially thinks she will leave her job to keep their family together, but Phillip convinces her to stay and Kate tells Toby that they will work it out.

For Randall, he spent the season learning more about his birth mother, Laurel. That storyline culminates with Rebecca apologizing to Randall for keeping information about his birth parents from him when he was younger.

Rebecca, meanwhile, continues to deal with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Season 5 ends with a flash forward. We see Kevin wearing a tuxedo and preparing for another wedding. However, it is not his wedding, but rather it is Kate’s, presumably to Phillip.

Justin Hartley in 'This Is Us' (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

That’s plenty of bread crumbs laid out for This Is Us season 6, but fans of the show will know there are some shocking and emotional twists still to come.

How to watch ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us airs on NBC, which makes it pretty easy for just about everyone to watch. NBC is included as part of all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscriptions and can be received via TV antennas. Live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also carry NBC as part of their channel lineup. All of these will allow for viewers to watch This Is Us live.

Fans also have a number of streaming options for This Is Us. The day after it airs on TV, This Is Us will be available to stream either via NBC.com (for those with a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service), on Hulu or on NBC’s own streaming platform, Peacock (must be a Peacock Premium subscriber to access new episodes of current NBC shows). All of these options also allow viewers to watch previous episodes of This Is Us, in case you need to catch up.