You season 5: everything we know about the final season

You season 5 will be the end of Joe Goldberg's story, where we'll meet Joe’s new extended family after leaving with new partner Kate at the end of season 4.

The bookstore manager turned serial killer and stalker has come a long way since the first season, and You season 4 was arguably Joe's wildest ride yet. The last time we saw him, he was posing an English professor with a new name, living in London. At first he was safe from his past in the US, but his past soon caught up to him.

Now, season 5 will take him back to New York where he's moving on with Kate, as well as introducing us to her family and, "a young woman who makes Joe reconsider his new life". This all sounds very familiar and like history repeating itself!

Here's everything we know about You season 5...

Right now, we don't have a confirmed release date for You season 5. In the meantime, previous seasons can all be watched on Netflix.

You season 5 plot

Joe and Kate grew close in season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of You season 4, we saw Joe admitting that he was immoral, some rare self-awareness we've seen from the twisted protagonist.

While we don't have a lot to go off plot-wise just yet, executive producer Sera Gamble has teased the story will come to a "delightfully twisted conclusion" as she steps down from the series. Longtime You writer Michael Foley will be one of the showrunners for the final season.

When she departed, Sera Gamble told Netflix: "As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

You season 5 cast

Madeline Brewer plays Janine in The Handmaid's Tale. (Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Casting has been confirmed for You season 5, with Penn Badgley and Charlotte Richie reprising their roles as Joe and Kate. They'll be joined by some new faces this season too.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer will play the role of Bronte, described as an "enigmatic and free-spirited playwright" who begins working at Joe's new bookstore.

Elsewhere, True Blood's Anna Camp has been cast in a dual-role where she's playing twin sisters-in-law to Joe, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood.

According to Variety, the two characters have been described as follows: "Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary… be them family or not.

"Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade."

We also know that Griffin Matthews stars as Teddy Lockwood, described as the “snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept."

Is there a trailer?

No trailers yet - stay tuned!