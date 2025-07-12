New on Hulu July 12-18: our editor's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, July 12-18? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week's entries feature a UK version of a favorite reality TV show, as well as a number of recent movies that are well worth a watch.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

90 Day Fiancé UK season 3

The most recent season of the UK's version of 90 Day Fiancé debuts July 12

The 90 Day franchise is a reality TV powerhouse in the US, but it's also become a hit in the UK. Hulu subscribers can enjoy the most recent completed season, 90 Day Fiancé UK season 3, starting this week (season 4 premieres in the UK on July 13, but no word on when it will arrive in the US).

90 Day fans can also enjoy a throwback as 90 Day Fiancé season 6 also lands on Hulu this week (for reference, we're on season 12 for the reality series).

A Quiet Place Part II

Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Acclaimed sci-fi/horror sequel lands on the streamer July 12

The A Quiet Place movies have become one of the more successful original franchises of the last decade. After the original movie became a sensation, A Quiet Place Part II followed that up with another strong story of the Abbott family's fight for survival in a world filled with deadly alien creatures attracted to sound. WTW's A Quiet Place Part II review was one of many (the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) to say it's a worthy sequel, which you can now stream on Hulu.

Dumb Money (2023)

Paul Dano in Dumb Money (Image credit: Sony Pictures/Black Bear)

Movie based on the true story of the GameStop meme stock comes to Hulu July 13

Our WTW Dumb Money review called the movie "the Rocky of Wall Street movies," as it gives a true underdog story based on the day traders that sent shockwaves to the stock market by boosting the video game store GameStop. It's a great cast and a story that effectively speaks to a defining moment of the last five years. You should definitely catch up with it if you've missed it.

Get Away (2024)

Aisling Bea and Nick Frost in Get Away (Image credit: Sky Original Film)

Indie horror comedy starring Nick Frost is available to stream as of July 15

Hopefully your summer vacation will go better than the family at the center of Get Away. Nick Frost and Aisling Bea star as the parents of a family that heads to a remote Swedish island for a family trip, only to be put off guard by a strange festival the locals are putting on — oh, and the serial killer on the loose. This was a 2024 release that flew a bit under the radar, but the movie was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Amateur (2025)

Rami Malek in The Amateur (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

2025 spy thriller makes its streaming debut on July 17

The Amateur follows Rami Malek's CIA analyst Charlie Heller, whose wife tragically dies in a terrorist attack. When his superiors deny his plan to go after those responsible, Charlie uses his analytical and technical skills to get his revenge.

The spy thriller went a bit under the radar when it was first released, but it did earn a "Fresh" score from critics and an 88% positive rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Those reactions point to this being a movie that likely deserves more of a look now that it's streaming on Hulu.