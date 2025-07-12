Sickening twist heading for Emmerdale as desperate Joe KILLS evil Dr Crowley to save Kim?

There is terror coming to Emmerdale as desperate Joe Tate goes to extreme lengths to stop evil Doctor Crowley from getting his hands on Kim's fortune next week.

But, when Joe brings a gun to meet the village villain, will he have it in him to kill Crowley?

Fans of the soap will have already seen that Joe got a nasty taste of his own medicine recently when he was kidnapped by the very man he paid to steal Caleb's kidney earlier this year.

Joe's kidney-stealing saga came back to haunt him when he woke to find himself in a makeshift hospital with Dr Crowley looming over him with a loaded syringe!

But instead of his vital organs, Joe soon discovered Crowley was after his cash and, having been temporarily drugged and paralyzed from the neck down, Joe was helpless as Shaun and Dr Crowley transferred £100,000 from his bank account, leaving him with nothing.

Joe was recently rinsed of all his money. (Image credit: ITV)

However, losing his fortune was far from the end of the saga for Joe, as he then discovered Kim's new man, Eddie, was none other than the evil doctor.

But, not only that - he also discovered that Crowley wants to get his hands on Kim's fortune after bleeding Joe dry, and he plans to make Joe help him.

With telling Kim and Dawn exactly what Crawley is like being out of the question if he wants to keep them safe, Joe realises he is going to have to play the sinister doctor at his own game if he wants to win.

However, with no money left and no one he can talk to, Joe needs to do the dirty deed himself.

Determined to stop Crawley's mad plan to steal Kim's millions, Joe arranges to meet up with him in a secret location. However, what he has planned all becomes clear when Crowley arrives for his rendezvous with Joe to find himself face to face with the barrel of a gun.

Will Joe be able to stop Crowley once and for all, or will he still be at his mercy to help him steal Kim’s millions?