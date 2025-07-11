TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 12, including Not Going Out

Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, July 12 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Not Going Out, BBC1, 9.40 pm

We've watched Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) sparring in a couple of two-hander episodes in this current series of the long-running comedy, but tonight’s offering shows that Mack can still write an ensemble farce like the best of them. As the episode begins, the couple have somehow become extras in a Game of Thrones-style TV production, which provides a rich vein of humour in itself, even before Lee’s insistence on getting a speaking part throws a sword in the works. As the shoot unravels and this epic fantasy becomes a comedy of errors, look out for a star turn from Matthew Kelly, who plays Brian, aka King Brunwin.

Ladies in Black, U

Fans of fashion, frocks and the Swinging Sixties are in for a treat as this colourful Australian drama makes a stylish entrance in box-set format on free-to-air streaming platform U. It focuses on five very different women working at Sydney's prestigious Goodes department store, who find themselves at the cutting edge of social change in 1961. With a cast that includes Miranda Otto, Debi Mazar and Jessica De Gouw, custom-made sets and costumes and a catalogue of storylines covering everything from sexism to self-discovery, this is an easy-fit fashion show bursting at the seams with thrills, frills and dramatic flair.

Casualty, BBC1, 8.50 pm

The first shift with specialist team HART is an intense one for Iain (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy (Milo Clarke), even by their standards. Suited up in PPE, they're monitoring suspected Marburg virus patient Rhys as he’s transported to a London hospital. But things go downhill fast, and in the heat of the moment Teddy makes an impulsive decision. Will a detour save lives or endanger them?

Live aid at 40: The Concert, BBC2, from 6 pm

Do you remember what you were doing 40 years ago this weekend? No matter where you were, or if you were five or 55, it’s highly likely that you watched part of the Live Aid concert. Together with the three-part documentary Live Aid at 40: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took on the World (BBC iPlayer, with the final part airing tomorrow), BBC2 is marking the anniversary by showing highlights of that historic day. Some of the world’s biggest music stars –including David Bowie, Queen, Tina Turner and Mick Jagger – performed at Wembley Stadium in London or John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, with Phil Collins famously jetting between the two on Concorde!