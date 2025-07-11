Beyond the Gates spoilers week of July 14-18

Things are heating up in Fairmont Crest this week. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 14-18.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14

"Martin has a physical altercation with the stranger. Hayley tries to reconnect with Ashley. Chelsea reassures a wary Madison that her ex is in the past."

Tuesday, July 15

"Joey sends Marcel on a dangerous assignment. Naomi follows a lead into June’s past. Smitty takes matters into his own hands where his family is concerned."

Wednesday, July 16

"Martin reveals the truth about what happened two years ago. Anita returns home and is stunned to hear what’s gone down while she’s been away. Vernon and Bill clash over who’s really calling the shots."

Thursday, July 17

"Jacob arrives with grave news for Smitty. Vanessa imparts information that sends Nicole on a fact-finding mission. The Duprees open their home to a new houseguest."

Friday, July 18

"Anita has some choice words for her daughter. Samantha makes a plea to her father. Elon puts Jacob in his place and asserts control over the investigation in the process."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Smitty puts his nose where it doesn’t belong and Elon is displeased. Randy tells Joey he solved one of their problems but may have gained another in the process, and Chelsea’s past comes back to haunt her and Madison."

Tuesday, July 8

"A shocked Martin puts Tyrell on lockdown, Ashley and Andre have an awkward encounter with Derek during their night out, and Dani refuses to give Bill or Hayley what they want."

Wednesday, July 9

"Smitty and Jacob compare notes, and it unearths a startling memory for Jacob, Vanessa serves Joey an ultimatum, and Dani gets territorial over Andre."

Thursday, July 10

"Pamela has an unconventional idea for the modeling agency, Kat sabotages Eva’s new position at Ted’s office, and Nicole hits her boiling point with Leslie."

Friday, July 11

"Martin takes extreme measures to protect his family, Madison has some major doubts when it comes to being with Chelsea, and The Articulettes are at odds, which could derail their reunion concert."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.