Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 23-27

There's always plenty of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 23-27.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23

"Vernon and Bill have a tense showdown, Leslie has a bold proposition for Jacob and Kat, and Eva finds strength from an unlikely source."

Tuesday, June 24

"Kat has a romantic surprise for Tomas, Jacob worries Smitty’s investigation will hurt his father’s reputation, and Bill and Dani share a heart-to-heart."

Wednesday, June 25

"Dani is suspicious of Hayley, Nicole confronts Andre and Martin sets a plan in motion to absolve his past."

Thursday, June 26

"Eva tackles her first day working for Ted, Ashley and Andre discuss their options and Anita receives surprising news from her family."

Friday, June 27

"Leslie attempts to make amends with her daughter, date night proves challenging for Chelsea and Madison and Joey’s offer amuses Bill."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16: "Vanessa plays a high-stakes game with Joey. Ashley and Derek’s relationship status changes. Martin’s past comes rushing back. Naomi confides in Andre."

Tuesday, June 17: "Vanessa comes to terms with what she’s willing, or…not willing, to sacrifice for Doug. Smitty urges Martin to seek treatment for his hallucinations. Dani and Andre make a stunning confession."

Wednesday, June 18: "Andre gives Ted relationship advice. Chelsea and Madison take a big step in their relationship. Bill’s recovery leaves Hayley with more questions than answers."

Thursday, June 19: "Kat has high expectations for Tomas. Naomi vows to help June recover her most cherished possession. Smitty’s investigation threatens to expose secrets."

Friday, June 20: "Vernon takes matters into his own hands. Vanessa leans into her new partnership with Joey. Nicole has life-changing news for Ted."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.