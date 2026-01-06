TV Spy — Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Black Cake, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: January 10-16
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Let's fly! The beloved sci-fi franchise Star Trek is about to get bigger with the arrival of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is set to land on Paramount+ on January 15.
The new series follows a group of young cadets who come together to achieve a common dream and train to become Starfleet officers as they navigate friendships, rivalries, first loves and a new enemy.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy features a star-studded cast of Holly Hunter, Robert Picardo, Paul Giamatti, and Tig Notaro.
Black Cake
If you're looking for a new murder mystery, then tune in to ITVX on January 14 to watch Black Cake.
Based on Charmaine Wilkerson's novel of the same name, it tells the story of two estranged siblings who must set aside their differences to deal with their mother's death and her hidden past after she leaves recordings for them about her life. Her legacy sends the pair on a journey of discovery through the Caribbean, London and California, which ends with her famous black cake. Helping to bring this tale to life are Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung and Ashley Thomas.
What To Watch writer Terrell Smith spoke to the Black Cake director about a major show mystery and you can also check out our ending explained to find out what happened in the finale.
Tell Me Lies season 3
The hit psychological drama is back for a third outing on Disney+ (January 13) and this time, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) have rekindled their rocky romance as they prepare for spring semester at Baird College.
"While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviours. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."
If you need a refresher on what happened in the second season, then check out our Tell Me Lies season 2 guide with all our episode recaps.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Black Cake airs on ITVX on Wednesday, January 14
- Dark Winds season 3 episode 6 airs on U&Alibi on Tuesday, January 13
- Doc season 2 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 14
- Fallout season 2 episode 5 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, January 14
- Fire Country season 1 episode 2 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, January 13
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Friday, January 16
- High Potential season 2 episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 14
- Landman season 2 episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11
- Matlock season 2 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 14
- Palm Royale season 2 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, January 14
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 14
- Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 10 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, January 10
- Spartacus: House of Ashur episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, January 10
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1 episodes 1 & 2 air on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 15
- Tell Me Lies season 3 episodes 1 & 2 air on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 13
- The Hunting Wives season 1 episode 4 airs on ITV1 on Saturday, January 10
