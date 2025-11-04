TV Spy — Chicago Fire, Palm Royale, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 8-14

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Chicago Fire season 14

Saving Lives, Risking Lives and Baby-Daddy Reveals | One Chicago 2026 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

After the jaw-dropping highs and lows of Chicago Fire season 13, the first responders of Firehouse 51 return for more edge-of-your-seat drama on November 14.

In Chicago Fire season 14, the firefighters and paramedics continue to put their lives on the line to protect their city, loved ones and each other. Some of them are starting families, some are making massive career moves and others are adjusting to a new station after squad shake-ups.

There's also tension at Firehouse 51 with newcomer Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente) and chaos in the city brings new challenges to the team. Meanwhile, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) stalls on plans of relinquishing his office to Mouch (Christian Stolte). Grab your helmet and hose down this sizzling hot drama on Sky Witness.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Palm Royale season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV)

We're back to infiltrate the cut throat world of Palm Beach high society as the glamorous Apple TV drama Palm Royale returns for a second season.

Premiering on November 12, Palm Royale season 2 follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) who is left a social outcast after a scandalous public breakdown. As per the official synopsis, "She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies, and the occasional felony."

The star-studded cast are also stepping back into the most exclusive club in Palm Beach. These include: Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber and Carol Burnett.

Power Book IV: Force season 3

Power Book IV: Force | Season 3 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Power Book IV: Force season 3 promises more high-stakes tension and unresolved conflicts as the spin-off approaches its gripping final chapter on MGM+ on November 8.

This time, "Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) returns with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most. This season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel's growing power."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 12

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 12

All Her Fault episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, November 14

All's Fair episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, November 11

Billy the Kid season 3 episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 9

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 14

Chicago Med season 11 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 14

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 14

Doc episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, November 12

FBI season 7 episode 15 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, November 13

FBI: International season 4 episode 15 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, November 13

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, November 11

Fire Country season 3 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, November 12

Fire Country season 3 blazes on at Sky Witness. (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Friday, November 14

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, November 10

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 9

Murdaugh: Death in the Family episode 8 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 12

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, November 12

Palm Royale season 2 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 12

Pluribus episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, November 14

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 1 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, November 8

Robin Hood episode 3 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 9

Robin Hood's sweeping adventure continues on MGM+. (Image credit: MGM+)