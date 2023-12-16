Palm Royale: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything you need to know

Palm Royale is a super-glamourous drama set in the 1960s. Palm Beach in Florida has long been a playground for the rich and famous, and this Apple TV+ series transports us back there in the 1960s, when fitting into its glitzy high society could make or break you.

Based loosely on the novel Mr and Mrs American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, the 10-part drama stars Bridesmaid’s Kirsten Wiig as Maxine Simmons, a woman who is determined to force her way into America’s most influential clique. The series also stars Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Amber Julia Duffy, with special guest appearances from executive producer Laura Dern, Bruce Dern and The West Wing’s Allison Janney.

Here’s everything you need to know about Palm Royale on Apple TV Plus…

Ricky Martin starring in Palm Royale. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Palm Royale is a 10-episode series that will air worldwide on Apple TV+ from Wednesday March 20, 2024. The episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays until May 8 2024.

Palm Royale plot

Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society but it’s not easy for the have-nots to join the ranks of those who want for nothing. And Maxine must decide how much of herself she’s willing to sacrifice in order to fit in.

Palm Royale cast — Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons

Kristen Wiig plays social climber Maxine in Palm Royale. She’s best known for her role as Annie in the 2011 film Bridesmaids. She’s a regular on Saturday Night Live and has also starred in A Boy Called Christmas, Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Bless the Harts, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, The Martian and The Last Man on Earth.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Who else is starring in Palm Royale?

In Palm Royale do look out for some wonderful cast members including Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. Laura Dern, Bruce Dern, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett also guest star.

Legendary comedy star Carol Burnett in Palm Royale. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Amber Julia Duffy in Palm Royale. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Is there a trailer Palm Royale?

Not yet but if Apple TV releases a Palm Royale trailer, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Palm Royale

Palm Royale is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, plus it's executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, and Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.