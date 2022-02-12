Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie — release date, teaser clip, cast, here’s everything we know about the biopic of The King.

The enticing combination of showman director Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, Gatsby, Romeo and Juliet) covering the life of the showman-extraordinaire singer/actor Elvis Presley makes the new musical biopic (and as-yet-untitled) Elvis, one of our most-anticipated new movies of 2022.



Everything we know about this movie has been pieced together from hints dropped by Luhrmann. From the tantalizing glimpses of the film shown in the ‘first-look’ clip, photos and comments shared by Luhrmann on social media and in various interviews, plus the presence of the always-reliable Tom Hanks, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be something special.

After suffering delays due to the ongoing pandemic, Elvis has a June 24, 2022 release date in theaters in the UK, USA and Australia. HBO Max subscribers will be available to stream the film just 45 days after its theatrical release.

What’s the title of the new Elvis movie?

Although its working title is unofficially Elvis, the movie is actually still untitled. From hints that Luhrmann’s dropped though, we think it’s highly likely that the movie will be called TCB, which was Elvis’s personal motto — short for “Taking Care of Business”. Elvis even had 14-karat gold pendants made for his closest confidants that were the initials TCB with a lightning bolt.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Not only does Luhrmann use a spangly, gold-on-black version of Elvis’s TCB logo on promotional graphics for the film, but also in a social post, just before the holidays, Luhrmann stated, “next year’s all about TCB ” ... Of course, it could all be a bluff!

Who’s in the Elvis cast?

Austin Butler (The Shannara Chronicles, Arrow) takes on the title role. Elvis also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker (Elvis’ controlling manager) and Australian actress, Olivia DeJonge, as Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley. Home and Away actor, Luke Bracey, plays Jerry Schilling — Elvis’ talent manager and a member of his "Memphis Mafia" (the close-knit group that supported Elvis in various ways from the start of his career).

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter, Secretary) and Rufus Sewell (The Father, The Man in the High Castle) were originally cast as Elvis’ mom and dad (Gladys and Vernon) but, due to the delays and scheduling conflicts they had to drop out and were replaced by Aussie actors Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh.

(Image credit: AF Archive / Alamy)

What’s the plot?

From comments that director Baz Luhrmann has made it’s clear that this won’t be a straightforward biopic. Instead, it's likely to use the Elvis story to explore aspects of American life. In an interview with Deadline, Luhrmann said “I’m not about lionizing Elvis. I just saw him as the best canvas on which to explore America in the modern age, the 50s, 60s and 70s”

Elvis’s career spanned decades — from the 1950s, bringing rock and roll to the masses at the tender age of 21 and scandalizing audiences with his “suggestive” dance moves (hip thrusts weren’t a thing in the 50s), serving in the Army and crossing over effortlessly to star in Hollywood movies he inspired the kind of wild fan worship we see today with BTS and Harry Styles. Despite issues with drink, drugs and food addiction that impacted his touring career, Elvis made a successful comeback in the 60s with a TV special and a Las Vegas residency, before his untimely death at the age of 42. A marker of his huge popularity, Elvis is still the best-selling solo music artist of all time so he’s a more than worthy recipient of the Lurhmann cinematic gaze.

(Image credit: United Archives / Alamy)

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a full trailer yet but there’s this first-look teaser clip — just 20 seconds long but enough to give us a feel for what the full movie could bring. Filmed in slo-mo to a slowed-down version of the Elvis track, Suspicious Minds (is that Butler singing??) we see snapshots of three different versions of Elvis: 1950s plaid-shirt newcomer, biker-jacketed Hollywood star and the 1970s rhinestone jumpsuited Las Vegas Elvis.

Short, but oh so sweet. It’s more than enough to whet the appetite…