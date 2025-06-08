How to watch the 78th Tony Awards on TV and online

The lights of Broadway are going to be bright enough for the whole country to see tonight, June 18, as the best plays and musicals from the past year are honored at the 78th Tony Awards. So that you don't miss one glitzy, glamorous moment of theater's biggest night, here's everything you need for tuning into this year's Tony Awards.

In case you're not familiar, the Tony Awards are the annual awards given out by the American Theatre Wing, recognizing the achievements of Broadway productions as well as all of the performers, directors, designers and creative teams that bring them to the stage every night.

This year's Tony nominees include some pretty major names, including George Clooney, Audra McDonald, Mia Farrow, Jonathan Groff, Sarah Snook, Megan Hilty, Daniel Dae Kim, Sadie Sink and more.

To see who of those high-profile nominees will walk away with Tony gold tonight, here's what you need to know on how to watch this year's ceremony.

How to watch the Tony Awards in the US

You have several options for watching the Tony Awards in the US on Sunday, June 8.

Hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, the 78th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live tonight from New York City's Radio City Music Hall beginning at 8pm Eastern Time (5pm Pacific Time) on CBS. Handily, CBS is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna, or you can access the broadcast network by signing up for live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you subscribe to any of these services, you can also watch the Tony Awards on CBS.com or the CBS app for free.

The awards show will also stream live on Paramount Plus for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers; all Paramount Plus subscribers can stream the full show on-demand the next day.

How to watch the Tony Awards from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Tony Awards, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Who are the Tony Award 2025 nominees?

Here is a quick look at some of the nominees in some of the biggest categories for the 78th Tony Awards. For a complete list of nominees, visit the Tony Awards website .

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd

.Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Who is performing at the 2025 Tony Awards?

Excitingly, this year's Tony Awards ceremony will include a special performance from the original Hamilton cast, who are reuniting in honor of the smash-hit musical's big 10-year anniversary.

The night will also see live performances from the casts of: