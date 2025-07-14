How to watch 2025 MLB All-Star Game online or on TV

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the heralded summer tradition known as the Mid-Summer Classic, is upon us. If you're wondering how to watch, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, streaming or on TV, right here.

The All-Star Game pits the best in the American League against the best in the National League. While it no longer determines home-field advantage in the World Series as it did for a brief time, the game is still a fun opportunity to see some of baseball's marquee players compete and play alongside each other. Among some of the big names participating in the All-Star game are Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerro Jr. and more.

While the game, taking place on Tuesday, July 15, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, is the main attraction, there is plenty more to watch, including the always fun Home Run Derby. Find out all the details on how to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star game directly below.

How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in the US

Looking to partake in America's pastime by watching the 2025 MLB All-Star Game? US viewers can watch the game live on Fox at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Tuesday, July 15.

There are a number of options that will allow you to tune into Fox's broadcast of the MLB All-Star game. They include a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV). All of these services can be used to watch the game on a TV set, while a live TV streaming service also allows you to watch the game online via your computer or mobile device.

How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Canada

Toronto Blue Jays fans (or any baseball-loving Canadians) wanting to watch their star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. participate in the All-Star Game can do so on RogersSportsnet and RDS.

How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in the UK

TNT Sports owns all the MLB rights in the UK, so they will be airing the MLB All-Star Game for UK audiences.

How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the MLB All-Star Game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

While the All-Star Game is always fun to watch, many fans look forward to the annual Home Run Derby each year. There, the best sluggers in the game hit dinger after dinger in a race to see who can hit the most and ultimately claim the title.

Taking place on Monday, July 14, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, the 2025 Home Run Derby airs on ESPN, which is available through traditional cable TV providers and live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV).

For Canada and the UK, expect the Home Run Derby to air on the same channels that the All-Star Game is airing (RogersSportsnet for Canada, TNT Sports for the UK).

2025 MLB All-Star Game FAQs

Where is the 2025 All-Star Game? Rotating to different MLB stadiums every year, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes place at Truist Field in Atlanta, Ga., home of the Atlanta Braves.

2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters Here are the starting rosters for the American League and National League for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game: American League

C: Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

2B: Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers)

3B: Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays; will not play)

SS: Jacob Wilson (Athletics)

OF: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

OF: Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers)

OF: Javier Baez (Detroit Tigers)

DH: Ryan O'Hearn (Baltimore Orioles)

SP: Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) National League

C: Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2B: Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

3B: Manny Machado (San Diego Padres)

SS: Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs)

OF: Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)

SP: Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) AL: Alejandro Kirk (catcher, Toronto Blue Jays), Jonathan Aranda (infielder, Tampa Bay Rays), Alex Bregman (infielder, Boston Red Sox), Jazz Chisholm Jr (infielder, New York Yankees), Maikel Garcia (infielder, Kansas City Royals), Brandon Lowe (infielder, Tampa Bay Rays), Zach McKinstry (Detroit Tigers), Issac Paredes (infielder, Houston Astros), Jeremy Peña (infielder, Houston Astros), Bobby Witt Jr (infielder, Kansas City Royals), Randy Arozarena (outfielder, Seattle Mariners), Byron Buxton (outfielder, Minnesota Twins), Steven Kwan (outfielder, Cleveland Guardians), Julio Rodríguez (outfielder, Seattle Mariners), Brent Rooker (DH, Athletics), Hunter Brown (RHP, Houston Astros), Kris Bubic (LHP, Kansas City Royals), Garrett Crochet (LHP, Boston Red Sox), Jacob DeGrom (RHP, Texas Rangers), Max Fried (LHP, New York Yankees), Yusei Kikuchi (LHP, Los Angeles Angels), Casey Mize (RHP, Detroit Tigers), Drew Rasmussen (RHP, Tampa Bay Rays), Carlos Rodon (LHP, New York Yankees), Joe Ryan (RHP, Minnesota Twins), Shane Smith (RHP, Chicago White Sox), Bryan Woo (RHP, Seattle Mariners), Aroldis Chapman (LHP, Boston Red Sox), Carlos Estevez (RHP, Kansas City Royals), Josh Hader (LHP, Houston Astros), Andres Munoz (RHP, Seattle Mariners) NL: Hunter Goodman (catcher, Colorado Rockies), Pete Alonso (infielder, New York Mets), Elly De La Cruz (infielder, Cincinnati Reds), Brendan Donovan (infielder, St. Louis Cardinals), Matt Olson (infielder, Atlanta Braves), Eugenio Suarez (infielder, Arizona Diamondbacks), Corbin Carrol (outfielder, Arizona Diamondbacks), Kyle Stowers (outfielder, Miami Marlins), Fernando Tatis Jr. (outfielder, San Diego Padres), James Wood (outfielder, Washington Nationals), Kyle Schwarber (DH, Philadelphia Phillies), Andrew Abbott (LHP, Cincinnati Reds), Matthew Boyd (LHP, Chicago Cubs), MacKenzie Gore (LHP, Washington Nationals), Clayton Kershaw (LHP, Legend Pick, Los Angeles Dodgers), Jacob Misiorowski (RHP, Milwaukee Brewers), Freddy Peralta (RHP, Milwaukee Brewers), David Peterson (LHP, New York Mets), Robbie Ray (LHP, San Francisco Giants), Chris Sale (LHP, Atlanta Braves), Logan Webb (RHP, San Francisco Giants), Zack Wheeler (RHP, Philadelphia Phillies), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers), Jason Adam (RHP, San Diego Padres), Edwin Diaz (RHP, New York Mets), Trevor Megill (RHP, Milwaukee Brewers), Randy Rodriguez (RHP, San Francisco Giants), Robert Suarez (RHP, San Diego Padres), Adrian Morejon (LHP, San Diego Padres)