BBC reveals first look at A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 — see who's returning and meet the new characters

The BBC has revealed a first look at new characters joining the cast for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2.

The second instalment of the hit BBC and Netflix thriller is now in production following the huge success of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 1 in 2024.

The second series, which like the first will once again be based on Holly Jackson's bestselling books, reunites us with unlikely super-sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi, who in the first series became determined to solve the murder of a local schoolgirl Andie Belle after growing convinced that the police had pinned the case on the wrong person.

But while Pip might have found the real killer in the last series, it seems her crime-fighting days are only just beginning.

The BBC released first look images of the second season today, Monday, July 14, showing Emma Myers returning as Pip (see main image above).

But while Zain Iqbal (Death, Whatever!), Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane), Asha Banks (My Fault: London), Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), and Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go) are allreturning for a new season, we will also see some new faces joining the cast.

It was revealed, along with the first look images, that Misia Butler (KAOS) will join the series as Stanley Forbes, a figure on the fringes of the investigation, with connections that may run deeper than they seem.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Misia Butler as Stanley. (Image credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures)

Eden Hambelton-Davies (Tell Me Everything) will also joing the cast as Jamie Reynolds, Connor’s brother, a quiet but popular local musician whose sudden disappearance sends shockwaves throughout the community, and Jack Rowan (Noughts And Crosses) joins as Charlie Green, Pip’s new neighbour who is drawn into the heart of the mystery unravelling in Little Kilton.

Jack Rowan as Pip's new neighbour Charlie Green. (Image credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures)

Holly Jackson, author & series two writer, says: “I'm so excited to welcome some new and incredibly talented actors into the AGGGTM family. Eden is sensational as our Jamie, his presence felt throughout, even though he’s missing.

"Misia is the perfect Stanley Forbes, delivering a truly heart-wrenching performance. And Jack as Charlie Green is simply extraordinary: I had to stand and clap at the monitors. Just you wait.”

Eden Hambleton Davies as missing Jamie. (Image credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures)

It has also been announced that other new cast members include Anna Brindle (The Outs), Peter Sullivan (Around The World In 80 Days), Freddie Thorp (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lu Corfield (The Crow Girl), Stephanie Street (Breathtaking) and Freddie England join the cast in key roles.

The new series will reunite us with our favourite super-sleuth, Pip - but after solving the Andie Bell case Pip’s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better.

Pip is determined to fix the fallout - and stay away from any more investigations, but as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.

This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was.

The six-part second series will premiere on the BBC and, outside of the UK and Ireland, on Netflix where available.

In Germany it will be available exclusively on ZDFneo and in Australia it will be exclusively on Stan.