A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder: cast, plot and everything we know

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a new BBC Three drama series based on the hugely successful mystery thrillers by Holly Jackson.

The series follows "smart and single-minded" Pip Fitz-Amobi who becomes determined to solve the murder of a local school girl, convinced that the police got the wrong person.

It will be adapted by Red Rose's Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells, who is known for her work on Good Posture.

Matthew Read, Executive Producer said: "As soon as we read Holly Jackson’s ruthlessly compelling page-turner, we knew it had all the elements of must-see television."

Right now, we have some casting news and plot details for the upcoming series so here's everything we know so far...

We don't have a confirmed release yet but the BBC has announced that filming will commence in the South West of England. We will let you know when we have more updates.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder plot

The BBC has revealed that the plot is: "Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it.

"But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?"

We know the events of the six-part series are based on the first book in Holly Jackson's thriller series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. There are three books in total,

Speaking about the plot, Caroline Stone, Commercial Director of Scripted, BBC Studios added: “Holly Jackson’s novel took the world by storm when it came out in 2019.

"The world-class casting for this adaptation for television shows the impressive skills and ambition of both Poppy Cogan and our partners at Moonage Pictures to make this an unmissable series for audiences around the world.”

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder cast

Wednesday star Emma Myers is taking on the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi. Fans of the hit Netflix series will know her as Wednesday Addams' colorful roommate Enid Sinclair.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Emma wrote: "Thank you so much to @hojay92 for trusting me with pip<3 so excited for this", while she posed with a copy of the book.

A post shared by Emma Myers (@ememyers) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, this is a TV debut for Zain Iqbal who has previously starred in the short film Why ME?. He'll be playing the role of Ravi in the upcoming series, who assists Pip in investigating the case, considering his brother has been wrongly blamed.

Author Holly Jackson spoke about the casting and added: "I am so unbelievably excited that Emma is our Pip. She is phenomenal and this role was truly always meant to be hers. And we found our perfect Ravi in Zain. I can’t wait for us all to be able to watch their scenes.

"I smile every time I see them together, because I know that we’ve pulled off the impossible, and Emma and Zain are the only two people I would trust to bring these characters to life. Everyone’s going to be just as thrilled as I am."

Is there a trailer?

We don't have any trailers for the new series just yet. Watch this space!