The History of Sound: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Paul Mescal movie

Two of the most notable rising Hollywood stars are set to star in a period romance that’s earning some awards buzz, as Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star in the 2025 new movie The History of Sound.

That buzz was generated at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where The History of Sound had its world premiere. Plus, the movie is being backed by Mubi, the distributor that has found some recent success with movies like The Substance, Aftersun and Drive My Car.

For all the info on The History of Sound, read on below.

The History of Sound premieres exclusively in movie theaters on September 12 in the US. At this time, we’re not able to confirm a UK release date.

The History of Sound cast

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor headline The History of Sound. Both actors have been on the rise in recent years; Mescal with performances in Gladiator 2, All of Us Strangers, Aftersun and Normal People, and O’Connor in Challengers, The Crown and Emma.

Also starring in The History of Sound are Oscar winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation, Everything’s Going to Be Great), Molly Price (Elsbeth, Babygirl), Alison Bartlett (Materialists, Sesame Street), Michael Schantz (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, City on a Hill), Samuel H. Levine (Turning, She Came to Me), Peter Mark Kendall (Watson, Kaleidoscope), Raphael Sbarge (Friendship, Once Upon a Time), Hadley Robinson (Mountainhead, Anyone But You), Emma Canning (Say Nothing, Masters of the Air) and Alessandro Bedetti (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Those About to Die).

The History of Sound plot

From a screenplay by Ben Shattuck, here is the official synopsis for The History of Sound:

“Two young music students, Lionel and David, attending the Boston Conservatory in 1917, bond over their shared love of folk music. They reconnect a few years later, embarking on a song collecting trip in the backwaters of Maine.”

The History of Sound trailer

Watch The History of Sound trailer right here:

THE HISTORY OF SOUND | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 12 - YouTube Watch On

The History of Sound reviews

After premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, The History of Sound has thus far (as of August 8) received a “Fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The History of Sound director

Oliver Hermanus is the director of The History of Sound. Though he may not be a household name, Hermanus has directed a number of well-received movies in his career thus far, including earning a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding British Film of the Year for 2022’s Living. He also directed three episodes of the TV series Mary & George.

Here is a look at his complete feature directing credits:

Shirley Adams (2009)

Beauty (2011)

The Endless River (2015)

Moffie (2019)

Living (2022)

The History of Sound behind the scenes

The producers of The History of Sound are Lisa Ciuffetti, Hermanus, Andrew Kortschak, Sara Murphy, Thérèsa Ryan and Zhang Xin. Mescal is an executive producer on the movie.