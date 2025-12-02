TV Spy — Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Dark Winds, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: December 6-12

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

(Image credit: Disney+)

Another epic quest awaits for the titular demigod in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. The Disney Plus show, based on Rick Riordan's iconic fantasy novels, will return on December 10 and sees Percy (Walker Scobell) take on the choppy seas to rescue his friend.

This time, the second season will be adapting Riordan's second novel, The Sea of Monsters, where Percy goes on a quest through this location to save Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Camp Half-Blood.

As per the official logline: "After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the Golden Fleece.

"With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus."

There's a new cast joining this season too, with Daniel Diemer playing Percy's half-brother Tyson, a Cyclops and son of Poseidon, Thalia Grace as daughter of Zeus, and Courtney B. Vance taking over the role of Zeus following Lance Reddick's death.

If you need a refresher, check out our Percy Jackson and the Olympians guide to get the lowdown on season 1.

Dark Winds season 3

(Image credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC)

Hailed as "one of TV’s hidden gems" by What To Watch writer Michael Balderston, Dark Winds season 3 is set to blow us away on U&Alibi on December 9.

Dark Winds season 3 picks up six months after the events of season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) uncovers a human and drug smuggling conspiracy as she tries to settle into her new life with the Border Patrol.

You can stay up to date with what is going on in Dark Winds season 3 with our episode recaps, but beware they contain spoilers!

High Potential season 1

(Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

If you're missing High Potential season 2 while it's on hiatus from Disney Plus, there's good news as the first season is available to watch as a boxset on ITVX from December 10.

Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, this crime dramedy stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum Kaitlin Olson as a single mom who has an unconventional knack for solving complex crimes. This gift leads her to form an unusual partnership with by-the-book detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and become an unstoppable team.

Head over to our High Potential season 1 guide if you fancy cracking the case with our episode recaps and ending explained.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 continues on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)