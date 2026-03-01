How to watch Marshals online and stream the Yellowstone sequel from anywhere

You thought we were done? Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is back, joining an elite team of US Marshals to dish out justice in Montana. Marshals premieres on CBS in the US, with episodes streaming globally on Paramount Plus the following day. And even if you’re away from home, you could still watch Marshals from anywhere with a VPN.

Yellowstone may be over, but it’s far from the last we’ll be seeing of the Duttons. The Beth and Rip-centric The Dutton Ranch is due to land later this year, but before that, we have the action packed Marshals. The show follows Kayce Dutton, who, after distancing himself from Yellowstone ranch in the main show’s series finale, has now combined his skills as a cowboy and a Navy Seal to join Montana’s formidable crime fighting squad.

The show sounds intense, with Paramount promising a “balance (of) family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.” And Grimes isn’t the only familiar face we can expect to see, with Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty and Gil Birmingham also set to reprise their Yellowstone roles.

While Yellowstone may be in the rear view, creator Taylor Sheridan shows no signs of slowing down, with plenty more spin-offs planned. It’s a great time to be a fan of the Duttons, so read on for our guide on how to watch Marshals from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Marshals in the US

US viewers can catch Marshals on CBS on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT, starting March 1. Cord cutters can watch CBS via a number of live TV streaming services. You could also opt for Paramount Plus with the Premium tier allowing you to watch live with a local CBS stream. Prices are $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year. If you can wait until the following day, then a Paramount Plus Essential plan will add episodes to stream on-demand, costing just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. And Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes a subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Marshals online in the UK, Australia and Canada

Paramount Plus will be the international streaming home for all new episodes of Marshals, with the season starting Monday, March 2 globally, with new episodes landing weekly. Paramount Plus starts from £4.99 p/m in the UK, AU$7.99 p/m in Australia and CA$7.99 in Canada. US viewer abroad? If you’re currently traveling outside of the States, you might want to use a VPN to allow to watch Marshals from overseas.

How to watch Marshals from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the US, you can watch Marshals on Paramount Plus by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the US

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!