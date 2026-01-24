How to Watch UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett & Every Fight Live (Streaming Guide)

The UFC’s first event of the year lands big — not just for the fights, but for how you watch them. UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett signals a new era of streaming access and global availability that every fight fan should know. Here’s your complete, up-to-date guide to watching the action live, legally, on all devices and platforms.

🥇 UFC 324: Watch LIVE

This isn’t just another card — it’s the first numbered UFC event of 2026, headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title. Plus major bouts from Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong, Derrick Lewis vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and more.

📅 Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

📍 Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

⏱️ Start Times:

Early Prelims: 5:00 PM ET

Prelims: 7:00 PM ET

Main Card: 9:00 PM ET

🇺🇸 Watch UFC 324 in US (Live & Legal Streams)

Paramount+ ($8.99 – NO PPV) (New for 2026)

For the first time ever, all UFC numbered events stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and Latin America — no extra pay-per-view fees. Just subscribe and watch live.

Key Perks:

✔ Live Main Card and Prelims on Paramount+

✔ No PPV surcharge on numbered events

✔ Available via Hulu or Amazon add-ons

✔ Full fight library & exclusive UFC shows

Paramount+ Plan prices:

Essential: $8.99/month

Premium: $13.99/month (adds Showtime, CBS, ad-free)

👉 Tip: If Paramount+ isn’t available in your region, international fans often use a reputable VPN such as NordVPN to access the UFC stream. (Always follow local laws.)

🇨🇦 Watch UFC 324 in Canada (Live & Legal Streams)

In Canada, UFC content — including UFC 324 — streams through Sportsnet+ or local UFC broadcast partners. Fans can pay the $69.99 PPV price to watch live cards and often add commentary, replays, and exclusive clips.

🥋 UFC Fight Pass: More Fights + On-Demand Content

UFC Fight Pass is the ultimate subscription for fight fans who want more than just live cards:

✔ Early prelims for many major events

✔ Thousands of classic UFC bouts and fight libraries

✔ Exclusive MMA content across multiple combat sports

Good to Know:

Live numbered events usually require an additional pay-per-view purchase on Fight Pass in many regions — but the on-demand library is excellent with lots of UFC documentaries. Still, $69.99 is a steep PPV price.

🇬🇧 Watch UFC 324 in UK (Live & Legal Streams)

For fans in the United Kingdom, the broadcast rights for UFC 324 remain with TNT Sports

How to Watch in the UK

🖥️ Discovery+ (£30.99 monthly) (Discovery+ app or web) — stream UFC 324 directly on Discovery+ with TNT Sports. Or pay £305.88 for the full year(that saves £66).

📺 Sky TV — purchase via Sky Box Office (channel 490)

📺 EE TV — purchase via channel 494

📺 Prime Video — UFC 324 is available on Discovery+ Premium on Prime Video. You won't save any money, but if you're a Prime subscriber it's a slicker option.

📺 Virgin Media TV — available through the events section

Fun Facts:

TNT Sports is available subscription is required to buy UFC 324 — you can pay £19.99 for the one event at the Box Office.

The early prelims and main card times will run in the early morning UK hours (00:00–04:00 GMT) The Pimblett fight starts at 4am UK time.

📱 Best Devices to Watch UFC 324 On

Whether on the couch or on the go, UFC streams support a huge range of devices:

Smart TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku

Mobile: iPhone, Android, iPad

Streaming Boxes: Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast

Consoles & Browsers — Xbox, PC, Mac

Install your chosen app, sign in, and hit “watch live” before the main card starts!

📌 Live Viewing Tips for UFC 324

💡 Start Early for UFC: Early prelims kick off at 5pm ET, way before before the Prelims at 7pm ET and the Main Event at 9pm ET. Set a schedule so you don’t miss the next Paddy Pimblett in action!

🎙 Watch Fight Week Shows: Before fight night, docuseries like UFC Embedded offer behind-the-scenes access to training camps and fighter routines — all on Paramount+ (US) once you subscribe. It's a great way to get your UFC watch-party started.

📺 After the Bell: Some fans report on Reddit that Paramount+ doesn’t always offer full event replay with walkouts and corner work (clips may be separated), so expect to click into individual UFC 324 fights if re-watching. Annoying, but that's a small inconvenience when you consider the $8.99 cost of Paramount Plus Essential.

Opinion: What the Paramount Plus Deal Means for UFC Streaming in 2026

With the UFC’s historic shift to Paramount+ as the exclusive streaming home, fans worldwide now have easier access to live fight cards without paying huge PPV fees — a game changer for MMA viewership. Paramount paid UFC $7.7 billion so subscribe NOW because prices will only go up in 2026!

This transition also sets the stage for richer behind-the-scenes content, all-access fight week shows, expanded libraries of classic fights, and more ways to stream on your favorite devices.

Why isn't UFC 324 on CBS? Will any UFC be broadcast on CBS?

I put this question to Paramount and they provided me an exclusive statement on the UFC-CBS streaming situation: "For UFC 324, it will only be available on Paramount+ and will not be on CBS. Future numbered events will air on CBS but we don't have public information on which ones. We will share more details for those events as they come in.”

🔥 UFC 324: The Bottom Line

Whether you’re tuning in for the Gaethje vs. Pimblett title tilt, watching the rising stars in the Prelims, or diving deep into the UFC archives — UFC 324 is easier to watch live than ever before and, like WWE, no longer a horribly expensive PPV. In my option, that's to be celebrated and props to Paramount for ponying up the cash for the rights.