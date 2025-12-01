Watch Heated Rivalry with a VPN – Score 78% off Cyber Monday VPN deal on the explicit hockey drama

The surge of interest in Heated Rivalry - the sexually explicit hockey drama based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel – is not slowing up. Not seen it yet? Here's where to watch Heated Rivalry online, without cable and even in the UK and Asia...

While Heated Rivalry episodes 1 and 2 are out now in the USA and Canada, the series is still not available in the UK, or Asian countries such as Cambodia, Nepal and Philippines.

Need access to Heated Rivalry with a VPN? Use our exclusive Cyber Monday deals below to score massive savings on our top streaming VPNs.

Where to watch Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) is available on in the following countries:

US – HBO Max ( was $10.99 now $2.99 @Amazon )

Canada – Crave

Australia – HBO Max

New Zealand – Neon

UK – TBA

ABROAD? With a VPN, you can unblock your local streaming service and watch new episodes from anywhere....

Watch Heated Rivalry with Cyber Monday VPN deals

If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local US/Canadian service and watch Heated Rivalry? You can access it with NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN.... which are massively reduced for Cyber Monday.

NordVPN | EXCLUSIVE – 78% OFF + 3 months free – SAVE $300



🚀 Our #1-rated VPN with fast speeds

📺 Streaming unblocking for HBO/Crave

🔐 Excellent, audited privacy credentials



NordVPN is our top-rated VPN and this deal saves you over $300 if you sign up for the best-value 2 year plan. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN | 2 years + 4 months free

Now: $2.44 per month at ExpressVPN



🚀 Great speeds - stream HBO anywhere

📱 Super-simple, polished apps



The 2025 Cyber Monday deal from ExpressVPN is a cracker. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can watch Heated Rivalry with it and see for yourself.

Episode 1 — “Rookies” — November 28, 2025

Episode 2 — “Olympians” — November 28, 2025

Episode 3 — [Untitled / TBA] — December 5, 2025

Episode 4 — “Rose” — December 12, 2025

Episode 5 — “I’ll Believe in Anything” — December 19, 2025

Episode 6 — “The Cottage” — December 26, 2025

When does the Heated Rivalry finale air? The final episode (Episode 6: “The Cottage”) will be broadcast on December 26, 2025.

You may also enjoy: