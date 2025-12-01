Watch Heated Rivalry with a VPN – Score 78% off Cyber Monday VPN deal on the explicit hockey drama
Tune into the Game Changers TV adaptation from anywhere including the UK and Asia
The surge of interest in Heated Rivalry - the sexually explicit hockey drama based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel – is not slowing up. Not seen it yet? Here's where to watch Heated Rivalry online, without cable and even in the UK and Asia...
While Heated Rivalry episodes 1 and 2 are out now in the USA and Canada, the series is still not available in the UK, or Asian countries such as Cambodia, Nepal and Philippines.
Need access to Heated Rivalry with a VPN? Use our exclusive Cyber Monday deals below to score massive savings on our top streaming VPNs.
Where to watch Heated Rivalry
Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) is available on in the following countries:
- US – HBO Max (
was $10.99now $2.99 @Amazon)
- Canada – Crave
- Australia – HBO Max
- New Zealand – Neon
- UK – TBA
ABROAD? With a VPN, you can unblock your local streaming service and watch new episodes from anywhere....
Watch Heated Rivalry with Cyber Monday VPN deals
If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local US/Canadian service and watch Heated Rivalry? You can access it with NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN.... which are massively reduced for Cyber Monday.
Surfshark One | $2.19 per month (FREE 7-DAY TRIAL – watch Heated Rivalry now)
🔒 FREE TRIAL (7 days)
📺 Streaming unblocking for HBO/Crave
Surfshark Starter is also available for $1.99 per month if you don't need antivirus. Plus you can get a 7-day FREE trial for Cyber Monday 2025!
NordVPN | EXCLUSIVE – 78% OFF + 3 months free – SAVE $300
🚀 Our #1-rated VPN with fast speeds
📺 Streaming unblocking for HBO/Crave
🔐 Excellent, audited privacy credentials
NordVPN is our top-rated VPN and this deal saves you over $300 if you sign up for the best-value 2 year plan. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN | 2 years + 4 months free
Now: $2.44 per month at ExpressVPN
🚀 Great speeds - stream HBO anywhere
📱 Super-simple, polished apps
The 2025 Cyber Monday deal from ExpressVPN is a cracker. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can watch Heated Rivalry with it and see for yourself.
Heated Rivalry release schedule & broadcast dates
Episode 1 — “Rookies” — November 28, 2025
Episode 2 — “Olympians” — November 28, 2025
Episode 3 — [Untitled / TBA] — December 5, 2025
Episode 4 — “Rose” — December 12, 2025
Episode 5 — “I’ll Believe in Anything” — December 19, 2025
Episode 6 — “The Cottage” — December 26, 2025
When does the Heated Rivalry finale air?
The final episode (Episode 6: “The Cottage”) will be broadcast on December 26, 2025.
You may also enjoy:
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.