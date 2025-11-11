TV Spy — Batwoman, Landman, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 15-21

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Batwoman season 1

BATWOMAN Official Trailer (2019) Superhero TV Series - YouTube Watch On

Batwoman is here to save the day as Ruby Rose plays the iconic DC superhero in the first season of this hit CW series. Rose stars as Kate Kane, the cousin of a missing Bruce Wayne and becomes Gotham's new vigilante — although she never planned to be.

The official synopsis reads: "After Batman disappeared, Gotham was in despair until she returned. Armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman...but don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, she must first overcome her own demons before becoming Gotham’s symbol of hope."

Swoop down to ITVX to catch Rose as the caped crusader in the Batwoman boxset on November 16. If you've already seen her in action, check out our Batwoman season 2 episode reviews where Javicia Leslie takes on the lead role instead.

Landman season 2

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan's creative reign over Paramount Plus continues with Landman season 2, which premieres on November 16. The rural American drama is based on the podcast Boomtown and focuses on the 21st century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin.

Landman features Billy Bob Thornton as oilman Tommy Norris, who is reaching breaking point in the second season as he faces mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore) and the shadow of his kin. As per the logline: "Survival in West Texas isn't noble — it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break."

If you need a reminder on what happened in the first series, check out our Landman season 1 guide for all the episode recaps.

Doc season 1

(Image credit: Peter Stranks/FOX)

Doc puts a unique spin on the medical drama genre with this remake of a popular Italian series. It tells the story of Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), a high-ranking doctor who is forced to contend with a brain injury that erases eight years of her life. Not only does that mean she forgets patients and medical developments, but she also has no recollection of her recent divorce, her child growing up into a teenager, and another major tragedy.

The heart-pounding finale, which sees a mass casualty event require all hands-on deck at Westside Hospital, airs on Sky Witness on November 19.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Palm Royale season 2 continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)

Pluribus episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, November 21

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 2 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, November 15

Robin Hood episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 16

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 18 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, November 16

Tell Me Lies season 2 episodes 5 & 6 air on BBC One on Tuesday, November 18

The Hunting Party episode 5 airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, November 19

The Last Frontier episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, November 21

The Morning Show season 4 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 19

The Red Road season 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, November 16

The Red Road will be available as a boxset on ITVX. (Image credit: James Minchin)