TV Spy — Batwoman, Landman, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 15-21
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Batwoman season 1
Batwoman is here to save the day as Ruby Rose plays the iconic DC superhero in the first season of this hit CW series. Rose stars as Kate Kane, the cousin of a missing Bruce Wayne and becomes Gotham's new vigilante — although she never planned to be.
The official synopsis reads: "After Batman disappeared, Gotham was in despair until she returned. Armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman...but don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, she must first overcome her own demons before becoming Gotham’s symbol of hope."
Swoop down to ITVX to catch Rose as the caped crusader in the Batwoman boxset on November 16. If you've already seen her in action, check out our Batwoman season 2 episode reviews where Javicia Leslie takes on the lead role instead.
Landman season 2
Taylor Sheridan's creative reign over Paramount Plus continues with Landman season 2, which premieres on November 16. The rural American drama is based on the podcast Boomtown and focuses on the 21st century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin.
Landman features Billy Bob Thornton as oilman Tommy Norris, who is reaching breaking point in the second season as he faces mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore) and the shadow of his kin. As per the logline: "Survival in West Texas isn't noble — it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break."
If you need a reminder on what happened in the first series, check out our Landman season 1 guide for all the episode recaps.
Doc season 1
Doc puts a unique spin on the medical drama genre with this remake of a popular Italian series. It tells the story of Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), a high-ranking doctor who is forced to contend with a brain injury that erases eight years of her life. Not only does that mean she forgets patients and medical developments, but she also has no recollection of her recent divorce, her child growing up into a teenager, and another major tragedy.
The heart-pounding finale, which sees a mass casualty event require all hands-on deck at Westside Hospital, airs on Sky Witness on November 19.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 19
- 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 19
- All Her Fault episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, November 21
- All's Fair episode 5 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, November 18
- Batwoman season 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, November 16
- Billy the Kid season 3 episode 8 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 16
- Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 21
- Chicago Med season 11 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 21
- Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 21
- Doc season 1 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, November 19
- FBI season 7 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, November 20
- FBI: International season 4 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, November 20
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, November 18
- Fire Country season 3 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, November 19
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Friday, November 21
- IT: Welcome to Derry episode 4 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, November 17
- Landman season 2 episode 1 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 16
- Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 4 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 16
- Murdaugh: Death in the Family episode 9 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 19
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, November 19
- Palm Royale season 2 episode 2 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 19
- Pluribus episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, November 21
- Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 2 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, November 15
- Robin Hood episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 16
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 18 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, November 16
- Tell Me Lies season 2 episodes 5 & 6 air on BBC One on Tuesday, November 18
- The Hunting Party episode 5 airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, November 19
- The Last Frontier episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, November 21
- The Morning Show season 4 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 19
- The Red Road season 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, November 16
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5 airs on Sky Max on Friday, November 21
- Tracker season 3 episode 2 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, November 18
- Tulsa King season 3 episode 9 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 16
- Wild Cards season 2 episode 2 airs on Paramount Plus on Monday, November 17
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
