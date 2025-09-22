TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 23, including Bake Off
Plus Stacey & Joe
Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, September 23.
For more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide and check out TV Times Magazine for exclusive chats and features!
The Great British Bake Off, C4, 8 pm
Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith often remind us of those firm but fair teachers who we were slightly scared of, but who had a twinkle in their eye, and that's the case as they celebrate Back to School Week. The challenges hark back to the golden days of school dinners: flapjacks for the Signature, cake with (lump-free!) custard – which Prue wants the bakers to make not with ‘modern equipment’ but ‘elbow grease’! – and a Showstopper involving a school fete stall display. Who has done their homework to make the grade as Star Baker?
Michael Palin in Venezuela, 5, 9 pm
There’s no doubt Sir Michael Palin has been to some dangerous places over the years. But there’s a particularly fraught second leg to his Venezuelan adventure, thanks to a frightening encounter with the country’s notorious intelligence services who detain him and his film crew for seven hours! Michael also meets mobsters in the heart of Venezuela’s gangland, takes a ride on the tallest cable car in the world in the Andes, and gets up close and uncomfortably personal with a 10ft anaconda. What’s more extraordinary is the octogenarian takes it all in his stride.
Stacey & Joe, BBC1, 8 pm
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash prepare to celebrate her eldest son Zach's 17th birthday. There's a lovely low-key family meal of fish and chips, but not before Stacey and Joe have a contest to see who can whip up the best lemon drizzle birthday cake – no spoilers! And Stacey plots to expand her smallholding with a beehive – messaging bee lover David Beckham for advice! Another episode buzzing with charm.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.