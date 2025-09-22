TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 23, including Bake Off

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, September 23.

The Great British Bake Off, C4, 8 pm

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith often remind us of those firm but fair teachers who we were slightly scared of, but who had a twinkle in their eye, and that's the case as they celebrate Back to School Week. The challenges hark back to the golden days of school dinners: flapjacks for the Signature, cake with (lump-free!) custard – which Prue wants the bakers to make not with ‘modern equipment’ but ‘elbow grease’! – and a Showstopper involving a school fete stall display. Who has done their homework to make the grade as Star Baker?

Michael Palin in Venezuela, 5, 9 pm

There’s no doubt Sir Michael Palin has been to some dangerous places over the years. But there’s a particularly fraught second leg to his Venezuelan adventure, thanks to a frightening encounter with the country’s notorious intelligence services who detain him and his film crew for seven hours! Michael also meets mobsters in the heart of Venezuela’s gangland, takes a ride on the tallest cable car in the world in the Andes, and gets up close and uncomfortably personal with a 10ft anaconda. What’s more extraordinary is the octogenarian takes it all in his stride.

Stacey & Joe, BBC1, 8 pm

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash prepare to celebrate her eldest son Zach's 17th birthday. There's a lovely low-key family meal of fish and chips, but not before Stacey and Joe have a contest to see who can whip up the best lemon drizzle birthday cake – no spoilers! And Stacey plots to expand her smallholding with a beehive – messaging bee lover David Beckham for advice! Another episode buzzing with charm.