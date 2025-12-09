TV Spy — Fallout, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: December 13-19
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Fallout season 2
The popular video game adaptation is back for its highly-anticipated second season as the ragtag team of Vault girl Lucy (Ella Purnell) and gunslinging Ghoul (Walton Goggins) venture across the desert wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas in pursuit of Lucy's father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan).
Fallout season 2 picks up after the epic season 1 finale, so check out our episode recaps if you need a refresher on what happened in the previous series before you tune in to Prime Video on December 17.
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
This new fact-based drama coming to ITVX and ITV1 on December 14, chronicles Uber's challenging road to global success as bullish co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) tries to take his ground-breaking cab company to new heights.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
However, the San Francisco Mass Transit Authority threatens to ruin everything when they start imposing fines on his drivers for traffic violations. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber also stars Uma Thurman as Uber board member Arianna Huffington, Elizabeth Shue as Kalanick’s mother Bonnie and Kyle Chandler as venture capitalist Bill Gurley.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Spartacus: House of Ashur is a spin-off to Steven S. DeKnight's Starz series, Spartacus and set in an alternate timeline where the villainous Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) survives his death, which happened in the third season.
The synopsis hails it as a "thrilling, erotic and history-bending, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything which made the original series a colossal hit." The plot continues: "What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him.
"But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts and offends the elite with every drop of blood."
Prepare for a world full of sweeping swordfights and brutal bloodshed as the third episode airs on MGM+ on December 13.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- All Her Fault episode 7 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, December 19
- Chicago Fire season 14 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, December 19
- Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, December 19
- Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, December 19
- Dark Winds season 3 episode 2 airs on U&Alibi on Tuesday, December 16
- Doc season 2 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, December 17
- Fallout season 2 episode 1 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 17
- FBI season 7 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, December 18
- FBI: International season 4 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, December 18
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, December 16
- IT: Welcome to Derry episode 8 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, December 15
- Landman season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, December 14
- Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, December 14
- Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 17
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 17
- Pluribus episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, December 19
- Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, December 13
- Robin Hood episode 8 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, December 14
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 22 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, December 14
- Spartacus: House of Ashur episode 3 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, December 13
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber season 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, December 14 (box set) and also airs weekly on ITV1.
- The Hunting Party episode 9 airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, December 17
- Tracker season 3 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 16
- Watson season 1 episodes 7 & 8 air on Sky Witness on Monday, December 15
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.