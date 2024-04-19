Fallout season 2: everything we know so far

Fallout season 2 has been given the thumbs up, and we'll once again be traveling to the iconic post-apocalyptic wasteland.

In Fallout season 1, we follow the lives of three very different characters as they collide in a shocking final episode that exposes some dark truths about the Great War that devastated society.

With the first season ending on a big cliffhanger and being well-received by fans all over the world, it's clear people were hungry for more and we can now confirm that season 2 has officially been commissioned.

Speaking about the news, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said: "Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show.

"The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far, we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!"

She added: "We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout."

Here's everything we know about Fallout season 2...

Since the series has only just been renewed, it's hard to say when season 2 will arrive on Prime Video. Once we have further information, we'll keep you updated!

Fallout season 2 cast

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It's very likely that the three main leads will be reprising their roles, as season 1 has left us with plenty of questions about what they'll get up to next.

This means that Ella Purnell should return as Vault Dweller turned Wasteland explorer Lucy, while Walton Goggins and Aaron Morten should be back as The Ghoul and Brotherhood of Steel paladin, Maximus.

A new poster was released confirming season 2 which featured all three leads, so it's looking likely they're on board!

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If the final shot of season 1 is anything to go by, Kyle MacLachlan is also likely to return as Lucy's father, Hank, who had been keeping his own dark secrets throughout the course of the series.

When we have further casting information, we'll let you know.

Fallout season 2 plot

We learned the dark truth about Overseer Hank in season 1. (Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video)

** Contains spoilers for Fallout season 1**

As mentioned above, the first season of Fallout dealt us some pretty big reveals, especially in episode 8. So it's looking likely that the second season will expand upon what we saw.

One of the most exciting moments for fans came at the very end of the season finale, where Hank was approaching a very familiar-looking location: the settlement now known as New Vegas. This has led fans to believe that season 2 will be adapted from the 2010 game Fallout: New Vegas.

Meanwhile, Lucy learned the truth about her father, and how he had been involved with Vault-Tec, who have revealed themselves to be quite the sinister organization. As for Maximus, he's been promoted to Brotherhood Knight, so there are plenty of changes in store.

Elsewhere, we saw a glimpse of Robert House during a Vault-Tec meeting, who is an integral part of the video game Fallout: New Vegas, so this could set things up for season 2 very nicely.

Is there a trailer yet?

Nothing yet, watch this space!