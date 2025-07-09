Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

After another season of dramatic highs and lows, one that ended with the departure of OG castmate Melody Rogers, Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 is here with some of your favorite reality stars from Alabama.

With Melody gone, there will obviously be a shift in the group's dynamic. However, judging from this season's trailer, there's still plenty of drama.

Here’s everything we know about Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 premieres on Saturday, July 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is an OWN Original series. If you’re interested in watching new episodes live, you’ll need to make sure that you have a subscription to the network via a cable/satellite provider. If you’ve cut ties to traditional cable/satellite TV, you can still watch episodes live if you have a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes also become available to stream on-demand via the Watch OWN App.

Episodes of the series are also available to view on HBO Max. However, it looks like new episodes only become available on the platform after all the episodes of each half of the season air. Additionally, we are still waiting on release information for the UK.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 plot

Marsau and Tisha on Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image credit: OWN)

Here's what viewers can look forward to with season 10:

"The winds of change are sweeping through the city of Huntsville. Martell Holt makes a decision about his future and moving forward after his divorce. Chris and Nell Fletcher realize they have different opinions about raising their new grandchildren, while Nell steps in to defend her husband from some of the Huntsville residents.

"Destiny Payton starts to embrace her single era after learning her ex, Lance, fathered a child while they were dating. As LaTisha and Marsau face their eldest child preparing to leave for college, they attempt to rise above gossip about their relationship, and a family member returns to get to the bottom of the rumors.

"Kimmi and Maurice Scott confront uncomfortable truths when Kimmi’s son, Jaylin, challenges Maurice about his parenting double standard. And LaTricia Reedus finds herself torn between her partner, Ken Lee, and her estranged husband, Marques, whose return stirs up old wounds and sends LaTricia on a powerful journey of self-discovery.

"With blended families, bold confrontations and breakthrough moments, this season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will be a must-watch event that redefines what it means to grow, heal and love in the spotlight."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 cast

Five of the original core six are back for season 10. That includes Martel Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Scott. Noticeably absent from this new season is Melody Rodgers, who announced her departure from the series at the end of last season.

Back again to help round out the cast are Chris and LerNail Fletcher, Destiny Payton, LaTricia Reedus and Ken Lee. And if you were a fan of LaTisha's mom, Ms. Wanda, well, it looks like she's back.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 trailer

Even without Melody in the fold, it looks like there is plenty of drama this season.