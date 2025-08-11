First celebrity for Strictly 2025 announced — but there's a wait to find out who else will be taking part

It was announced today, Monday, August 11, that Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, aka Nitro, will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Harry is the first celebrity name to be officially announced for the new series, which will arrive on our screens next month.

The BBC revealed the news on this morning's episode of CBBC show Newsround, where Harry, who took part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas Special, said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick at picking up the routines as I am on the track!"

But, while fans are desperate to know who will be joining Harry on the Strictly dancefloor this year, we have a little wait to find out who will be announced next because it has been confirmed by the BBC that the next three celebrities will be announced on The One Show tonight at 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Harry also appeared in last year's Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry's name being announced first won't come as much of a surprise to fans after he was strongly rumoured to be taking part in the show following his huge success on the festive special.

The Gladiators star, who is an Olympian and a multi-gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, became the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, and won the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award aged 17.

Harry has gone on to win gold in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. He has competed in two Olympic Games and is a three-time European Champion and two-time Commonwealth Champion.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens in September 2025.