Strictly 2025 favourite pulls out of show due to 'unexpected medical reasons'

It has been announced today, Thursday, August 21, that Game of Thrones star, Kristian Nairn, has had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 due to 'unexpected medical reasons'.

The news comes ahead of the new series, which starts next month, meaning a new celebrity had had to be found to take Kristian's place. The BBC has confirmed that the new celebrity joining the line-up will be revealed on tonight's The One Show on BBC One from 7 pm.

Speaking of having to withdraw from the seires, Kristian Nairn said: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons. I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor. Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."



Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Kristian has had to pull out of this year's show. (Image credit: BBC)

The new famous face will be joining this year's already confirmed line-up, which includes Harry Aikines-Aryeetey from Gladiators, TV personality Dani Dyer, star of stage and screen, Alex Kingston, former professional footballer, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, EastEnders favourite Balvinder Sopal and British YouTuber George Clarke.

Also taking part are performer, presenter and singer La Voix, former rugby player Chris Robshaw, model, actor and influencer, Ellie Goldstein, The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, former footballer Karen Carney, TV presenter Vicky Pattison and Good Morning Britain and Lorraine star Ross King.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in September. Past seasons of the show are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.