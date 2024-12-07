Strictly Come Dancing fans are all saying the same thing about one dancer!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 reached the semi-final this week, with the celebs and their professional partners really pulling out all the stops to wow the judges.

It's always a tightly fought competition at this stage, with the couples having to dance twice and really impress to make it through to the final.

But before the first dances had even finished, the fans were taking to social media to declare their winner.

And it isn't even a celebrity contestant - well, not quite!

The viewers are united in their adoration of Strictly pro Dianne Buswell, calling her "a star".

Chris and Dianne danced a Charleston first (Image credit: BBC)

This year, Dianne is paired with blind comedian Chris McCausland. The pair have really hit it off and Chris has won over the viewers with his determination.

"Just give Chris the glitterball trophy NOW," said one impressed fan. "Chris and Dianne for the win."

While Chris has been delighting the fans, the viewers have also been amazed by Dianne's efforts.

In fact, fans are hoping she gets to lift the glitterball trophy next week!

"Dianne DESERVES THAT TROPHY!" one fan declared.

"These two have been my highlight of this year's strictly," wrote another smitten viewer. "Dianne is a star and Chris works just as hard as everyone. I love them both so much.

Others mentioned Dianne's considerate coaching methods and how well she cares for Chris during the show.

Each week she tells Chris what is going on, and always makes sure he is safe when they go up to the Clauditorium.

"we're going up [the stairs] now" makes my heart weep joy every week," said an impressed viewer.

Chris and Dianne danced a Charleston first this week, scoring 33 points.

But it was their second dance - an emotional Viennese waltz - that really wowed the fans, judges and audience alike.

Both Chris and Dianne were teary eyed as the dance finished, and the judges were moved, too.

They won their best score of the series - four 9s - for the dance.

Chris and Dianne were both tearful at the end of their Viennese Waltz (Image credit: BBC)

Will their performance tonight be enough to see them into the final and maybe to be crowned Strictly champions?

We'll find out in tomorrow's results show. Check our TV guide for more information.