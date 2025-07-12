TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 13, including Stephen King's The Institute

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, July 13 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Institute, MGM Plus

This is a chilling eight-part adaptation of Stephen King’s 2019 acclaimed sci-fi horror novel, and with its supernatural themes, sinister secrets and a brave band of kids fighting dark forces, it's the perfect watch ahead of Stranger Things season five.

Joe Freeman (the son of actors Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) stars as 14-year-old Luke Ellis, who finds himself trapped within the mysterious facility. Weeds' lead Mary-Louise Parker plays the director of the sinister facility, and Shadow and Bone’s Ben Barnes is ex-cop Tim Jamieson.

Jimmy Doherty’s Big Bear Rescue, C4, 8 pm

Farmer-turned-wildlife conservationist Jimmy continues his mission to rehome polar bears, Arctic wolves and European brown bears. He builds a bespoke enclosure for the dozen wolves, but must take care as the pack’s dynamic has recently changed and there are power struggles within.

Live Aid at 40: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took on the World, BBC2, 9pm

The final instalment of this absorbing series tells the story of Live 8. Staged in July 2005, the global concert took place across nine countries including Russia and Japan, with headliners Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Mariah Carey and U2. One of the most poignant sets was from Madonna, as she was joined on stage by famine survivor Birhan Woldu. In this episode, Birhan, who became a symbol of the Ethiopian crisis after featuring in a 1985 news report as a starving child, is among the contributors giving exclusive interviews as they reflect on Live 8, its mission and its legacy.

Summer Night Concert from Vienna, BBC4, 8 pm

This year’s concert, recorded last month at Schönbrunn Palace, features the Vienna Boys choir, the Vienna Philharmonic and tenor Piotr Beczala, with conductor Tugan Sokhiev. The varied programme includes pieces from Bizet’s "Carmen" and Mascagni’s "Cavalleria rusticana", plus "Nessun Dorma" from Puccini’s "Turandot".