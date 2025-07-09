Code of Silence to get a second season — and a fan favourite is returning too

It has been announced today, Wednesday, July 9, that the highly acclaimed thriller Code of Silence has been renewed for a second season by ITV, and filming gets underway next year.

Code of Silence season 1 featured Rose Ayling-Ellis as deaf caterer Alison Woods, who is drawn into a dangerous investigation to lip-read conversations between a gang of criminals for the police. Soon, Alison finds her world is turned upside down as her life becomes increasingly more complicated.

The first series, which boasts an impressive all-star cast including Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, Andrew Buchan, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom, and Fifi Garfield, received four and five-star reviews. The series was described as 'a landmark moment for inclusion and representation' and hailed as 'the must-watch thriller of the year.'

Rose Ayling-Ellis’s performance was particularly praised, while the production team and ITV were recognised for delivering a drama with genuine impact and talkability.

The series captivated audiences, with the first episode watched by 7.5 million viewers, and over 20 million streams have been recorded across the full box set since it launched on May 18, 2025.

Alison gets herself into danger in Code of Silence. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans who have watched the first season will know that the ending of the series leaves plenty of scope for a second season, but where will we see Alison's story heading this time?

The good news is Rose is back as Alison for the second season, and she couldn't be happier: “I’m so proud that Code of Silence has been recommissioned. The response to the first series has been incredible, and it means so much to be part of a drama that not only keeps audiences on the edge of their seats but also puts a Deaf character at the heart of the story.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’m really excited to see where Alison’s journey goes next and to be working again with the wonderful cast, crew and creative team behind the show."

ITV Drama Commissioner, Callum Dziedzic, added: "We are unbelievably proud of Code of Silence, and it’s been a joy seeing audiences embrace it - especially their love for the skilful, headstrong, and effortlessly loveable Alison.

"Rose brings her to life with real charm and depth, and Catherine’s brilliant concept gave her the perfect world to step into. We can’t wait to share another gripping case, with Alison’s talents and perspective delivering a thriller that’s pulse-pounding, distinctive, and like nothing else on TV."

Code of Silence season 1 is currently available to stream on ITVX and STV Player, and will premiere on BritBox North America on July 24.