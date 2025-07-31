Ridley season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Adrian Dunbar's acclaimed drama returns...
Ridley season 2 sees Adrian Dunbar finally return as retired cop turned police consultant Alex Ridley. Yes, it's been nearly three years since the first series aired to great reviews.
Ridley resumes his partnership with former protégée DI Carol Framan (played by Unforgotten's Bronagh Waugh), who is now in charge of investigations.
Joining the cast is Taggart legend John Michie, who’s just been seen in Karen Pirie season 2. He plays debonair jeweller Harry, whom Ridley vies with for Anne’s (Shetland’s Julie Graham) attention.
Can the second season live up to the first, which is one of ITV's best dramas of recent times? Here's hoping so...
Ridley season 2
Ridley will return for a second season on Sunday, August 10, at 8 pm on ITV1. The new series is four parts.
Ridley season 2 cast
Adrian Dunbar returns in the leading role with Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Framan. John Michie joins as jeweller Harry with Julie Graham back as Annie.
The original team all return with Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street) as DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari (Years and Years, The A Word) as DC Darren Lakhan, Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife) as pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone. The regular cast also includes Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan, Coronation Street) as Geri.
Guest stars in episode one include John Henshaw (The Long Shadow) and Christine Bottomley (Domina).
Plot — what happens in episode 1?
The makers tease: "Ridley starts to investigate when a jewellery heist turns violent, and the thieves take off with their stolen loot. After an interested party is killed in broad daylight, Ridley and Carol have a race against time to discover the identity of the criminal mastermind behind the whole operation. Will the team be able to bring them to justice before more blood is spilled?"
What happens in episode 2?
The makers tease: "The discovery of a decomposed body in the depths of Hawsley Wood sends shockwaves through the investigative team, as it is identified as a woman who vanished without a trace six years prior. Retired detective Alex Ridley joins forces with Carol and Goodwin to delve into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the case.
"Ridley must enlist the help of disgraced ex-copper Jean Dixon, who oversaw the original investigation. Despite past conflicts between Ridley and Jean, he is determined to mend their relationship in the pursuit of justice. As they re-examine the cold case, new details emerge, and the team finds themselves entangled in a web of long-buried secrets and unresolved conflicts.
"The murder investigation takes an unforeseen turn when another body is discovered, sending shockwaves through the community.
"Amidst the twists and turns of the investigation, Ridley and Jean must navigate their own strained history while striving to solve a case that hits uncomfortably close to home."
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
Ridley season 2 behind the scenes and more
Ridley season 2 was filmed in the north of England. Ridley is written and created by award-winning writer Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers on Vera.
