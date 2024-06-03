Rebus season 2: everything we know

Here's hoping for Rebus season 2. Although there's been no official word yet from the BBC on the drama's future, there are positive signs that Richard Rankin will return as a young DS John Rebus for a fresh case.

Set in Edinburgh, the six-part series based on the best-selling novels by Ian Rankin received widespread critical acclaim. Richard Rankin gave the cop a wonderfully edgy vibe while also, at times, being rather witty. When asked to show his new partner Siobhan Clarke the ropes, Rebus quips: "There are no ropes, they went out with the last budget cut".

Rebus also got solid ratings and the plot is perfectly set up for season 2 (we have some spoilers in our plot section). Richard Rankin also made it clear he'd like to make more episodes. Speaking before the first series launched, he said: "The entire ensemble of cast and crew are immensely talented individuals who all brought their A-game to the series. I think that really shows. I hope audiences will develop an appetite for more, so that we can bring another series their way further down the line. I really hope that people will fall in love with Rebus in the same way that we have."

Also, writer Gregory Burke, who adapted the series, made a Rebus Ian Rankin fans would know, while creating a new universe for the character we're sure everyone’s keen to explore.

Here's everything we know about a potential second series…

Hopefully, the new series will get the green light soon meaning it would start filming later this year, resulting in a 2025 release window. However, there's no official word as yet. For more great shows to enjoy check out our best BBC dramas guide.

Cast

Stuart Bowman would likely return as Cafferty (Image credit: BBC)

Richard Rankin would obviously return as John Rebus alongside Lucie Shorthouse as Siobhan Clarke. We'd also expect Stuart Bowman to appear again as Rebus's top enemy, Ger Cafferty. Less clear is whether Brian Ferguson would return as Rebus's brother Michael.

Plot

OK, so spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen season 1… so the plot is superbly set up for a second season. Rebus's ex's new husband was shot dead in the final moments of episode 6, so the new series could see Rebus delve further into who was behind the killing and the Edinburgh drug scene. He also obviously has unfinished business with Ger Cafferty, who he saved to stop his brother from going to prison. The second series might also reveal the fate of Rebus's brother, who's had to go into hiding after making the wrong enemies. On a personal front, how can Rebus cope with an ex-wife in bits over the shooting of her husband? And can he maintain any relationship with his daughter?

Is there a trailer?

No not yet.