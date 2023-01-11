Wednesday season 2: everything we know about the next season

As soon as fans finished watching Wednesday on Netflix , they had one question for the streaming service: when is season 2? Netflix took some time before granting the fledgling series a second season , but now that we’ve got confirmation that more Wednesday is on the way, it’s time to get excited.

"It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first," Wednesday creators, showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement to Tudum (opens in new tab).

After breaking the Netflix record for the number of hours viewed in a single week — twice, no less — in addition to smashing several other records for the platform, the only surprise was that it took Netflix so long to renew the series.

Now that we know that the story will continue, here’s everything we know about Wednesday season 2.

There’s no release date available for Wednesday season 2 at this point.

The first season debuted on November 23, 2022, after filming in Romania (opens in new tab)from late 2021 to early 2022 (opens in new tab). Production on the second season will likely begin soon, so it’s possible that the next season will be ready later this year but given the show’s special effects it’s possible that it won’t be ready until early 2024.

Wednesday season 2 cast

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in the second season. After going viral for Wednesday’s epic dance moves, Ortega (Scream) is in high demand. In fact, she presented at the 2023 Golden Globes.

With so many story options available in season 2 it’s a safe bet that anyone in the season 1 cast could make a return, even Gwendoline Christie ( The Sandman ), whose character may — or may not — have perished in season 1.

Here are some of the actors we might see in season 2:

Catherine Zeta-Jones ( National Treasure: Edge of History ) as Morticia Addams

) as Morticia Addams Luis Guzmán (Narcos) as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley

Fred Armisen ( Super Mario Bros. Movie ) as Uncle Fester

) as Uncle Fester Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid

Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier

Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler

Joy Sunday (Dog) as Bianca

Georgie Farmer (The Evermoor Chronicles) as Ajax

George Burcea (Dampyr) as Lurch

Wednesday season 2 plot

It’s still pretty early for season 2 plot details, but there are a few loose ends from the end of Wednesday season 1 that might rear their ugly heads in season 2.

The Hyde might (or might not) be in custody, so it remains to be seen whether the monster will still be able to wreak havoc on Nevermore’s students in the new season.

There’s also the matter of that mysterious text that Wednesday received in the season finale. "[The stalker proves] that threats remain out there… to both Wednesday and the school," Millar told Tudum. "Not all not loose ends have been tied up neatly as she thinks they have."

Wednesday season 2 trailer

Since production on the second season hasn’t even started yet, there won’t be a trailer for Wednesday season 2 for a while.

However, you can whet your appetite with a look at the season 2 announcement teaser below:

How to watch Wednesday season 2

Wednesday is a Netflix original series, which means you’ll need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it when the second season is available. You can watch Wednesday season 1 on Netflix now.

Thankfully there are several subscription options available to you. You can view some of the options below: