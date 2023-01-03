Your Honor season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bryan Cranston drama

Bryan Cranston already has one of the most iconic TV performances of all time with Breaking Bad, but he landed another juicy role in Your Honor, a crime drama airing on Showtime. Season 1 debuted back in 2020, but the wait for the story of Cranston's Michael Desiato ends in the early days of 2023.

The series revolves around judge Michael Desiato, whose convictions are put to the test when his son is involved in a hit-and-run with members of an organized crime family.

How does the story continue and when? We have everything you need to know about Your Honor season 2 right here.

Your Honor season 2 premieres on Showtime on Sunday, January 15. If you are a Showtime app subscriber, you can actually watch the season 2 premiere a couple of days before that, Friday, January 13. It should be available at the same time for UK Paramount Plus subscribers.

Your Honor season 2 plot

SPOILER ALERT if you have not watched Your Honor season 1, it's kind of important to understand where the story is going in season 2.

The first season chronicles Desiato's efforts to protect his son Adam from a mob family, the Baxters, after he is involved in a hit-and-run that kills their son. When the Baxters find out about Adam's involvement, they use it to blackmail Desiato to do their bidding. Of course along the way, more lies and secrets are revealed, with Desiato's life crumbling around him, including Adam's ultimate death and Desiator being disbarred from the bench.

But Your Honor season 2 looks to offer Desiato a chance for some vengeance. Here is the official synopsis for the new season:

"Bryan Cranston returns as ex-judge Michael Desiato, a man forced to face the wreckage of his former life. Disbarred, disgraced and all but destroyed, nothing can bring him back from the brink until a federal agent coerces him into a scheme to take down the Baxter family. Revenge can't return all he’s lost, but redemption offers a ray of hope. He has a chance to strike a blow against the empire of corruption and vengeance that runs New Orleans, but will it be enough to lay his ghosts to rest?"

Cranston said in an interview on the podcast Armchair Expert, that Your Honor season 2 would be the final season of the show.

Your Honor season 2 cast

Just having Bryan Cranston in a TV show makes it pretty much a must-watch, but with the people around him in Your Honor, this cast is probably in the discussion for best ensemble on TV. Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale and more are all set to return for Your Honor season 2, while new additions include Rosie Perez and Mark Margolis.

Here is who is playing who in Your Honor season 2:

Your Honor season 2 trailer

Get ready for Your Honor season 2 with the official trailer for the show, as well as a teaser trailer, directly below:

How to watch Your Honor

Want to catch up with Your Honor before the new season arrives? Your Honor season 1 is available to stream for Paramount Plus subscribers (US subscribers need to sign up for the Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle), or you can watch it for free on The Roku Channel, but you’ll have to deal with ads.

Watching Your Honor season 2, however, is going to require a subscription to Paramount Plus, the Showtime app or the traditional Showtime cable channel, which is an available option on traditional cable subscriptions, select streaming services and live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.