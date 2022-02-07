‘Yellowstone’ season 5: cast and everything we know about the Kevin Costner TV show

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has shown that people still love a good western, and they’ll be getting more of it with the upcoming Yellowstone season 5. The Taylor Sheridan neo-western is a far cry from the genre that John Wayne made famous on the big screen, but Yellowstone’s group of cowboys have become one of the biggest draws on cable TV.

In 2021, Yellowstone season 4 episodes “Phantom Pain” and “Under a Blanket of Red” were the only cable network programs to crack the top 100 most-watched U.S. TV shows of the year; the show then started 2022 off on a good foot with its season finale, which aired on Jan. 2, had a reported 10.3 million viewers.

Yellowstone’s popularity has also helped a couple of other shows, particularly Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown. Both shows, created or co-created by Taylor Sheridan, are streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus and are the top two most-streamed shows on the service. Yellowstone, 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown are part of what is being called the “Sheridan-verse,” with more shows on the way, including 6666, another direct spinoff of Yellowstone.

But Yellowstone is still the main attraction, and after Yellowstone season 5 was officially greenlit, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Dutton family. Here is everything we know about Yellowstone season 5.

We know Yellowstone season 5 is on the way, but unfortunately we don’t know when. Though we do have a general idea.

Yellowstone producer David Glasser told Variety that production on Yellowstone season 5 was expected to begin in May 2022 with the goal for the new season to premiere in fall 2022.

Yellowstone season 4 premiered in November 2021, so if season 5 premieres in fall 2022 that would put the show back on its yearly release schedule it had before the nearly 18-month wait between seasons 3 and 4.

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 cast

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' (Image credit: Paramount Network)

The Dutton family are the main characters of Yellowstone, with Kevin Costner starring as the family patriarch, John Dutton. Driven to protect his family’s land and legacy at nearly any cost, John Dutton has become a signature role of Costner, who already has a number of those with credits that include Bull Durham, The Untouchables, The Bodyguard and Dances With Wolves.

John Dutton’s children include Beth, a ruthless businesswoman and her father’s most loyal defender, played by Kelly Reilly (Flight, Calvary); Kayce, the youngest who attempts to balance what is best for his dad and his own wife and son, played by Luke Grimes (American Sniper, Fifty Shades of Grey); and Jamie Dutton, the black sheep of the family, played by Wes Bentley (American Beauty, Interstellar). Other members of the family include Beth’s husband and foreman of the Yellowstone Ranch Rip Wheeler played by Cole Hauser (Rogue, Olympus Has Fallen); Kayce’s wife Monica Dutton played by Kelsey Asbille (Fargo, Wind River); and Kayce’s son Tate, played by Brecken Merrill.

Other series regulars include Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd, Denim Richards as Colby, Ian Bohen as Ryan, Ryan Bingham as Walker, Finn Little as Carter, Jen Landon as Teeter and Kathryn Kelly as Emily. No word on any potential guest stars for Yellowstone season 5.

The Yellowstone cast was recognized for their work in season 4 with a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 recap

SPOILERS AHEAD if you are not caught up with Yellowstone season 4.

After the Yellowstone season 3 cliffhanger where Beth, Kayce and John were all attacked, season 4 picks up a couple of months later with John Dutton waking up from a coma in the hospital. The rest of the family are all alive, but struggling in different ways — Beth suffered burns on her back from the explosion, while Kayce struggles to help a traumatized Monica and Tate.

While looking after her father, Beth meets a teen, Carter, whose father overdoses and she invites to live and work on the ranch. They’ll need the extra hand as Jimmy, once recovered from another accident with a bucking horse, is sent off to the Texas ranch 6666 by John as a last ditch effort to try and become a real cowboy.

In the fight to keep Yellowstone from being sold, Market Equity is beginning construction on its planned airport, with a new executive coming to Montana to oversee things, Caroline Warner. As a way to have Beth fighting for them instead of against them, Caroline offers Beth a job; but Beth’s first loyalty is always to her father, so she uses the opportunity to learn more about Market Equity’s plan and try and disrupt it from the inside. This includes using a environmentalist that becomes close with John Dutton as a pawn to stage a protest on Market Equity’s build site that eventually draws national attention.

Thomas Rainwater and the Duttons continue to put their once and likely future rivalry on hold as he first shares key information with John about who was hired to attack him and his family, as well as help Kayce and his family through their struggles. The info reveals that an inmate organized the attack against the Duttons, but he appears to have no connection to them before this. Though their relationship is still tense (and as a test), John sends Kayce to ask Jamie for help to interview the inmate. Jamie agrees, but quickly learns that one of the inmate’s previous cellmates was his real father, Garrett Randle. Though Jamie attempts to confront him, he still struggles with which father he wants to truly be loyal to. He lets Randle live and doesn’t say anything to John.

Things get even more complicated when Gov. Perry decides to run for Senate and needs to endorse a successor. She initially tells John that she will endorse Jamie, but John doesn’t think that is a good idea and reluctantly says that he will do it. When Jamie finds out he is shell-shocked but attempts to figure out a way to run anyway.

As the season concludes, Beth is fired by Market Equity after her actions are revealed, but she has bigger fish to fry. She learns the truth about their attacker and uses that info to blackmail Jamie, forcing him to kill Randle and then saying that she now owns him. Beth ends her whirlwind couple of days by marrying Rip.

Kayce takes part in a Native American ritual where he has a powerful vision that he tells Monica will be the end of them (but we aren’t given any clues to what he saw). Jimmy, meanwhile, returns from 6666 a changed and engaged man, and he is ultimately given permission to return to Texas and start a new life.

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 plot

No information has been shared about where season 5 will go, though we can guess that the land battle between Market Equity and the Duttons will continue. Otherwise, some questions surround whether John will continue his run for governor now that Jamie is back in the fold? And how will Kayce’s vision play out?

How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ seasons 1-4

If you need to catch up with Yellowstone or just want to rewatch the series, streaming remains the easiest option, though even that’s not without its quirks. For U.S. viewers, the first three seasons of Yellowstone are only available to stream on Peacock Premium, while season 4 episodes are all on Paramount Plus. For fans in the U.K., unfortunately it’s a bit harder, as only Yellowstone seasons 1 and 2 are available to rent on Prime Video; this is where a tool like Express VPN could come in handy.

Check out this article for all the details on how to catch up with Yellowstone seasons 1-4.