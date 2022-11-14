It was a party in Yellowstone season 5 episode 1, well for most people except for John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Yellowstone season 5 kicked off with the senior Dutton winning the election to become governor of Montana and while he is not thrilled with the prospect of running the entire state instead of just his family ranch (which is all he really cares about) he reluctantly goes along with the pomp and circumstance of his new role. This includes the Governor's Ball.

Taking place in the back half of the episode, the Governor's Ball is held at the Yellowstone, with Beth (Kelly Reilly) pulling out all of the stops to celebrate her father’s victory (she says the party cost $1.5 million). One of those elements is a live country music band for the characters and viewers to enjoy.

If you found yourself toe-tapping along to the band's performances and wondering who they are and where you can listen to more of their music, well we’ve got you covered.

Who was the band in Yellowstone season 5 episode 1?

Headlining the performance at the Governor's Ball was none other than Shane Smith and the Saints. The Texas-based band released their debut album, Coast, in 2013, and have since released three more albums: Geronimo in 2015, Hail Mary in 2019 and Live from the Desert in 2021. As clear by their name, the band features Shane Smith, as well as Bennett Brown, Dustin Schaefer, Chase Satterwhite and Zach Stover.

In the episode, they perform their songs "Fire in the Ocean" and "Dance the Night Away." Listen to the full songs directly below:

This is not the first time that Shane Smith and the Saints have been featured on Yellowstone. Their song, "All I See Is You" was part of the show's soundtrack in season 4 and they even get namechecked in an episode of Taylor Sheridan himself (playing his recurring guest character Travis Wheatley) when he is driving with Jimmy (Jefferson White) also in season 4. Clearly Sheridan is a fan.

If you want to listen to more of Shane Smith and the Saints, their music is available to stream on Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and YouTube Music. You can also purchase their albums or individual songs directly off their website (opens in new tab). Or, if you are already or are quickly becoming a fan, find out about when and where they are touring on their website as well.

Who was the singer in Yellowstone season 5 episode 1?

Lainey Wilson (Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

While Shane Smith and the Saints were the only ones we saw performing on the stage in Yellowstone season 5 episode 1, we were introduced to another singer that said she was performing at the Governor's Ball. We don't actually see her sing, but she does talk with Beth and get roped into a dance (literally) with Ryan (Ian Bohen). So just who is this singer?

It is none other than country music star Lainey Wilson. Wilson is having a moment right now, as she won Best New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMAs thanks to popular songs like "Heart Like a Truck" and "Things a Man Outta Know."

Disappointed that we didn’t get to see Wilson perform in the first episode of Yellowstone season 5? Be patient. Wilson is one of the new Yellowstone season 5 cast members, playing a character named Abby, who, as she said in the premiere, is a singer. So, expect to see Wilson again in this season and hopefully showing off her pipes.

New episodes of Yellowstone season 5 air on Sundays on Paramount Network in the US, Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.