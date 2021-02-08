Paramount Plus Price: Cost, deals and discounts for the streaming service

Paramount+ is the streaming service that succeeds CBS All Access, giving the entire ViacomCBS and Paramount worlds a proper global brand. CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ on March 4, and in many ways it's really just an exercise in rebranding, though it will bring the content to a much wider audience. And that begs the question: What's the Paramount+ price? How much is Paramount+ going to cost?

We've got answers to some of that now, and some we'll get more answers a little further down the road.

Here's everything you need to know about the Paramount+ price, and what the service might end up costing in the future.

What's the Paramount Plus price in the United States?

When CBS All Access transitions to Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, it'll take with it the same pricing structure. That means it'll cost $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising on the on-demand content, and $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of most ads. (There are still a couple series that will have advertising.)

And if you want to save a little money, you can instead opt to pay annually. In that case, Paramount+ will run $59.99 a year with advertising included, and $99.99 a month if you want to get rid of advertising.

That's exactly the same pricing plan as was available on CBS All Access. And you'll still be able to sign in to Paramount+ with a cable subscription to watch live local affiliates.

Limited Commercials Commercial-Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $59.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes Max simultaneous streams Three Three

What's the Paramount Plus price in other countries?

This is the one we don't have an answer to just yet. We do know that Paramount+ will be available in Latin America on March 4, and in the Nordics starting March 25, 2021. But we don't yet have a list of the actual countries, nor what the pricing will be. (It's entirely possible it'll be the local equivalent of the U.S. price, but, again, we don't have anything official yet.

Paramount+ will be available in Australia sometime in mid-2021. We also don't have pricing in Australian dollars just yet.

Are there any Paramount+ deals or discounts?

It's entirely possible to save money on Paramount+. We'll start, again, by pointing to the annual subscription rates, which will save you $12 (or about two months' worth) if you opt for the $59.99-a-year with-advertising plan. And if you go for the $99.99 no-advertising option, you'll save about $20.

There's another way to save money on Paramount+ as we get closer to the March 4, 2021, launch date. If you sign up for an annual subscription to CBS All Access subscription before March 4, you can get 50 percent off that first year if you use code PARAMOUNTPLUS. The means you'll only pay $30 for a year's worth of Paramount+ with advertising on the on-demand content, or $50 for a year of Paramount+ without advertising.

Those are both really good deals on Paramount+.

CBS All Access also has a deal for students with a valid .edu email address — they can save 25 percent on their subscriptions. Presumably Paramount+ also will include that deal.