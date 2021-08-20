What live sports are on Paramount Plus?

It’s game time, and Paramount Plus is ready to be part of your live sports streaming strategy. Once the last bastion of broadcast TV, the ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Plus streaming service is a prime example of how live sports and those delivering them to fans are embracing the streaming era.

Having launched in March, Paramount Plus delivers viewers a huge library of TV shows and movies, this includes classic ViacomCBS programming like Nickelodeon shows and Paramount Studio movies (Mission: Impossible, Interstellar, Grease, The Avengers) as well as Paramount Plus Originals — i.e. Star Trek: Picard, iCarly and the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883.

Paramount Plus’ offerings also include live TV, which of course also covers live sports. But more than just what you’d get on your local CBS station; Paramount Plus has streaming deals with international leagues and popular events. All of this is available with either Paramount Plus subscription deal — the $4.99 ad-supported version or the $9.99 ad-free option.

Easily the marquee live sports grab for Paramount Plus is the ability to stream NFL football games . In the most recent media rights agreement with the NFL, ViacomCBS announced that “Paramount Plus has been granted new and expanded rights for the streaming service.” Those new rights will enable the streaming of the same games on Paramount Plus that are available on CBS, though the games are still regionalized. Even though the $4.99 version of Paramount Plus doesn’t include simulcasts of your local CBS station, the service makes an exception for NFL games.

So you’ll get professional football on Sunday, but you can also watch college football on Saturday. Paramount Plus will live stream all of the college football games CBS nationally televises, which includes the SEC Game of the Week.

Paramount Plus will also be a streaming home of the other football (aka futbol). The streaming service has U.S. streaming rights to every match of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. It also has streaming rights to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) . Other soccer/futbol leagues that will stream on Paramount Plus include Concacaf, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol and Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, the Scottish Professional Football League and The Women’s Cup .

Other sports that will be available to live stream on Paramount Plus are golf’s PGA Tour, including major tournaments The Masters and The PGA Championship; the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, better known as March Madness; BIG3 Basketball; and Combate Global.