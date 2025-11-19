How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2025: live stream new series in Australia, USA, Canada

Here's everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2025, the reality TV hit:

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2025 anywhere

I'm a Celebrity 2025 (2025) synopsis

I’m a Celebrity 2025 returns with a bold new twist as a fresh group of celebrities enters a remote, rain-soaked jungle camp redesigned to push them harder than ever. With unpredictable tropical storms, intensified Bushtucker Trials, and surprise overnight challenges, the stars must rely on teamwork, grit, and sheer nerve to earn meals and maintain camp morale.

Personalities clash, unlikely friendships form, and hidden strengths emerge as the competition unfolds under constant public scrutiny. As tensions rise and alliances shift, each celebrity battles not only the wild but also their own limits in the fight for the coveted jungle crown.

When I'm a Celebrity 2025 premiere? I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 premiered on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at 9:00 PM on ITV1.

I'm a Celebrity 2025 – Episodes

Episode 1: Celebrities skydive into camp, face a slimy offal challenge to retrieve a key fob, and some others tackle a snake-and-ant trial to secure a getaway car.

Ep 2: Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge take on a brutal eating trial (“The Divey”) involving cockroach-smoked food to win stars for camp.

Ep 3: Aitch faces a tough “Jungle Doomsday” Bushtucker trial to earn food for his fellow campmates.

New episodes are broadcast Weekdays (Monday–Friday): 9 pm GMT on ITV.

Weekends (Saturday & Sunday): Sometimes special highlights or additional segments, usually 9 pm GMT as well.

The series started 16 November 2025 and runs daily until the finale in early December 2025.

I'm a Celebrity 2025 Cast

Aitch (Rapper)

Alex Scott (Former England footballer & TV presenter)

Kelly Brook (Model & TV personality)

Ruby Wax (Comedian & presenter)

Jack Osbourne (TV personality)

Lisa Riley (Actor, Emmerdale)

Shona McGarty (Actor, EastEnders)

Eddie Kadi (Comedian)

Martin Kemp (Musician / actor)

Which devices can you watch ITV on?

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs (Android TV / Google TV)

Panasonic Smart TVs

Any TV with ITV Hub / ITVX app

Amazon Fire TV / Fire Stick

Roku devices

Apple TV (4th gen or later)

Google Chromecast (cast from mobile / tablet)

PlayStation 4 & 5

Xbox One, Series X/S

iPhone & iPad (iOS 13+) via ITV Hub / ITVX app

Android phones & tablets (Android 6+) via ITV Hub / ITVX app

Web browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari

Directly via ITVX.com

Some smart set-top boxes like Sky Q, Virgin Media TiVo, Freeview Play boxes

Certain connected projectors or streaming sticks that support apps

ITV is geo-restricted to the UK, but you can use ITV Hub / ITVX in other countries with a proper UK streaming setup (like a VPN or Smart DNS).

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer

Parachute onto a beach and a head full of snakes? 🐍 Casual Sunday evening really! I’m A Celeb.. returns tonight at 9pm! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/95hxaVHuFmNovember 16, 2025

I'm a Celebrity 2025: FAQ

1. When does I’m a Celebrity 2025 start?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 premiered on Sunday, 16 November 2025, on ITV1, airing nightly at 9 pm. The series continues daily, featuring celebrities facing jungle challenges, Bushtucker Trials, and camp eliminations, with the finale scheduled for early December.

2. Who are the 2025 UK celebrities?

A: The 2025 lineup includes Aitch, Alex Scott, Kelly Brook, Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Shona McGarty, Eddie Kadi, Martin Kemp, and Angry Ginge. These ten stars compete in jungle challenges, forming alliances, facing fears, and entertaining viewers throughout the three-week series.

3. Who hosts the show in 2025?

Ant & Dec return as the hosts of I’m a Celebrity 2025, presenting live from the jungle camp. They guide viewers through Bushtucker Trials, highlight challenges, and deliver iconic banter and interviews with celebrities throughout the series.

4. How can I vote or participate in challenges?

UK viewers can vote for celebrities to take part in Bushtucker Trials via the ITVX app or website. Voting opens after each episode and closes before the next challenge, letting fans influence which stars face daring jungle tasks.

5. Can I watch I’m a Celebrity 2025 outside the UK?

A: International viewers can access ITVX using a VPN set to a UK server, allowing streaming of live episodes and catch-up content. Without a VPN, ITVX is geo-restricted, so UK viewers have the easiest access.

6. How long is the 2025 series?

A: The 25th series runs for approximately three weeks, with daily episodes featuring trials, camp life, eliminations, and special celebrity moments. The finale crowns the winner of the coveted Jungle Crown in early December 2025.

Bottom line: Should I watch I'm a Celebrity 2025?

Yes, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 is worth watching if you enjoy celebrity reality TV, high-stakes jungle challenges, and humorous, unpredictable moments. The mix of personalities, daring Bushtucker Trials, and Ant & Dec’s witty hosting makes it entertaining for casual viewers and fans alike. That said, it's not for the squeamish.

