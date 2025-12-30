The cloaks have been pressed, the round table has had a good dust and Claudia Winkleman has assembled another fabulous wardrobe comprising almost exclusively knitwear and fingerless gloves – that's right, The Traitors season 4 will start on New Year's Day at 8pm GMT.

Better still, the first three episodes will air on consecutive nights on BBC One and the free-to-air UK broadcaster's streaming service BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK? If you're a UK citizen abroad, you'll need a top-level VPN to access the new series for free.

And for 2026, there's a teaser twist – a red cloak that is causing all sorts of theories on internet message boards.

But if you're new to the show – er, where have you been? – here's how to watch from S01 E01 for free, as well as catching the new series...

How to watch The Traitors season 4 for FREE

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Traitors season 4 is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer from 8pm GMT on New Year's Day. The past three seasons, plus the most recent The Celebrity Traitors, are all available to stream now if you need to catch up.

BBC iPlayer is free for UK citizens. All you need is a valid TV licence and UK postcode – eg W12 7FA – and you're good to go.

Outside the UK? If you're a Brit abroad, you'll need a good VPN to access The Traitors season 4 on BBC iPlayer.

What is The Traitors season 4 preview? A new cohort of 22 members of the public will descend on Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to perform a series of mental and physical challenges to win a potential £120,000 prize pot. Each are assigned traitor or faithful – the former can murder the latter, while the latter try to banish the former at the nightly round table. Any traitors left at the end of the game win the money for themselves – if it's only faithful, they share it between them. It's the ultimate game of strategy and treachery, with lying and cheating actively encouraged, and contestants often concealing their relationships with another contestant or pretending to be Welsh – Charlotte from season 3, we're looking at you. The identities of the new players remains a closely guarded secret before the season 4 premiere at 8pm GMT on New Year's Day, but we'll be following things closely and will update this page with all the goings on in the famous turret. And the generously provisioned breakfast buffet.

Is The Traitors: Uncloaked back too? Absolutely. Presented by super fan and comedian Ed Gamble, the accompanying visualised podcast will go out on BBC Two immediately after the regular episode on BBC One. It will, of course, also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch The Traitors season 4 for free?

Yes, if you're lucky enough to live in the UK, thanks to the free-to-air BBC iPlayer. In Australia, meanwhile, streaming service 10 Play has shown past series shortly after their UK premiere, and we're expecting the same for season 4. It's similar in New Zealand, with Three Now.

Elsewhere, there are currently no other free options or free trials for The Traitors season 4. Other ways watch The Traitors UK season 4 are:

US – Peacock (from $7.99 a month, season 4 expected from late February)

Canada – Crave (from CA$11.99 a month, season 4 available immediately after UK premiere)

Australia – 10 Play

New Zealand – Three Now

India – No broadcaster

Asia – No broadcaster

China – No broadcaster

The Traitors season 4 episode schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode UK release date Episode 1 (launch): January 1, 8pm GMT Episode 2: January 2, 8pm GMT Episode 3: January 3, 7.45pm GMT Episodes 4-6: January 7-9 Episodes 7-9: January 14-16 Episodes 10-12: January 21-23

After the initial drop from New Year's Day, with three episodes in three days, the series will revert to a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday schedule, starting at 8pm.

What is The Traitors season 4 trailer?

Watch the new series of The Traitors on New Year’s Day 2026 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

What is The Traitors red cloak in season 4?

In short, no one really knows... yet. Could it be a returning player? Or even a secret traitor, not even revealed to the watching audience?

Whatever happens, it's set to be one of the biggest twists in show history, so expect fireworks.

Merry Christmas from The Traitors 🎁🗡️ - BBC - YouTube Watch On

